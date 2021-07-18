Asian Representation in Hollywood: Better Now Than Later, Opinions & Blogs News

On the panels, Instagram, the sisters WhatsApp Status, a Facebook story of sensual acquaintances but within the acceptable limits of Indian sensibilities Deepika Padukone rejoices in Koi Yahan Aha Naache Naache in the basement of an abandoned facility, caught my eye. The fact that this was an advertisement for the global brand Levisthen in troubled waters in India dawned on me financially about 30 seconds later. Curious, I hastily searched for the company’s IG handle to see more; the new global brand ambassador. While scrolling through photos of the lady in jeans of all shapes and sizes, boyfriend, skinny and whatnot, I stumbled upon Levis a little too early for me, in the days of the Stop Asian Hate campaign. Why would they be promoting this now? What is the context, I thought to myself. The date was February 26, I remember it very well. Well, Asians were about to be even more shocked at what was to follow the good, the bad and the ugly.

In a parallel universe, a little film called Minari was making a big splash 142 nominations across the awards shows, big and small and people kept gushing about Alan Kims I’m not pretty, I’m beautiful shenanigans or the fact that he was sobbing uncontrollably after winning the Best Young Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. The boy was eight years old, and the last time whites pampered a (white) child on the internet was when Oscar-winning Room introduced raw and polished actor Jacob Tremblay. But he’s a Japanese-American boy with epicanthic folds. So what happened? It turns out that a lot!

Minari was also the gateway to a sweet and sweet revelation in Grandmother Youn Yuh-jung. The actress’ belated attraction to the “Wild West” is evident when the mere sight of Glenn Close leaves her shaking with joy, in the middle of a red carpet interview, Oh! It’s Glenn Close! she screams in excitement. At 73, Hollywood must really look like a spaceship landing, out of the blue, and Glenn Close, an alien goddess.

Childish joy is strong Jackie Chans, and the famous alter ego which earns him instant recognition. Somehow, the image of the funny man stuck, not his handiwork. On Google, there are many lists of his ten most brutal injuries or his five most brutal injuries. And yet, it wasn’t until 2016 that Chans’ limitless contribution to cinema and his world of kicks and punches was finally recognized by the Oscar committee. The award was presented to him for a charming audience with his dazzling athleticism, inventive stunts and limitless charisma. “I would like to sincerely thank the Oscars for giving me this incentive award and for recognizing my accomplishments while I am still ‘young.’ I am absolutely honored to be the first Chinese in history to receive this award. “Chan had said in response. If he was sarcastic, they’d brought him in. Jackie Chan started his career in 1962, he’s 67 now. You do the math.”

Just two days ago, Crazy Rich Asians matriarch Mama Young, played by Michelle Yeoh, played a mainstream role in James Camerons Avatar 2. Cameron’s desperate pleas to cast her. I said to James, ‘I don’t know why I’m here, I’m here because you’re a genius and I’m your biggest fan. I mean, I’ll be your coffee lady. I would just come here, sit and look at you (sic). Understandable; after all, why would James Cameron hire a Knight of the Legion of Honor winner for his money-devouring Avatar franchise. Of course, she had to beg!

Straight out of the muzzle of Crazy Rich Asians is the gorgeous Gemma Chan. If a beautiful, slim, shiny, and expensive appearance is selling in Hollywood, Gemma should have been sold out by now. Yes, for those of you who are frowning, Chan has appeared in a brief role in one of the Marvel Projects and has sported his cute smile a few times at Cannes and at this fashion show and event on the Red carpet. But God forbid, Asian actor gets central, meaty role in whitewashed Hollywood

SOUTH-EAST ASIANS: A LONG WAY BACK

My theory on the selective representation of desi The distinction in the cinema stems from these ideas: it is an offspring of prejudices against immigrants, an original idea of ​​the propagators of our land, our income, our dogma of employment. Ah yes, I know him. That Sound Of Metal guy, right? was someone’s reaction on social media to a post on Riz Ahmed. Is it appalling that Ahmed, a longtime Anglo-Pakistani actor-rapper, winner of a Primetime Emmy Award, and this, in 2021, the Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role is his only claim to fame? A line from Ahmed’s own songImmigrants (We do the job) ‘ of The Hamilton Mixtapelingers in my mind as I try to wrap up his segment appropriately:

It’s a hard line when you’re an importer / Credit is only borrowed / Look how far I come. It’s not always the case, eh?

There is a new wave of zeal to be global stars in Bollywood, the world is your stage, as they say, which is wonderful, in all honesty. The Priyankas, and maybe even the Deepikas, of India will one day hold the black ladies and golden statues of America, Nick Jonas has already made this prediction about his wife, and a flurry of GenZ material will suit also. But is it worth the agent fees, expensive tickets and all that jazz to be, say, a cab driver in a future episode of Deadpool where Southeast Asians are a Karan Soni and Ryan Reynolds, still the Deadpool?

There is a joke among my peers about Dev Patel whenever an Indian or Pakistani role goes to an actor who is not Mr. Patel himself, which between us is rarely the case. Abbe, Dev Patel busy hoga Abbe, Dev Patel zyada load kar rahaan hoga (Dude, Dev Patel must be busy. Dev Patel must be charging more). Actors on this side of the globe have been synonymous with small, insignificant, nameless characters in Hollywood for so long that even Indians have a hard time understanding how Earth has a promising new actor even made it to Hollywood, or just to Netflix? Isn’t that just brutally sad?

Probably the least known controversy surrounding Steven Spielberg and we understand why; the man, the mystery, all the shebangis that he brought up the basic idea of ​​ET the extra-terrestrial from the Indian masterpiece-delivery man, the unreleased film by Satyajit Rays, The Alien. Like Chan, Ray earned an honorary Oscar in 1992 for his outstanding contribution to cinema, but he received the award in haste, while on his deathbed, and less than half his young age. Even in death, Rays Thunder was stolen by a white man. Spielberg, along with his other friends in the industry, is believed to have pushed for the honorary Rays award. For obvious reasons, you get it.

WHAT CHANGED?

While some of us are proud to have made Asian artists and rightly a part of the global fabric that constitutes the very essence of cinema, a question to think about: if #OscarsSoWhite were to trigger more nominations, and subsequent victories, for the black community, then did the hapless #stopasianhate act as a catalyst in putting Asians on a pedestal?

It’s true, between the enemies who are having a blast bindis (reference Southeast Asia) and the hashtags #IAMNOTAVIRUS, Asians have broken many artistic barriers. But, has gratitude become the new form of appeasement? I hope not. No, after all these years, it better not be a fad.

