Bollywood stars who run multi-million dollar side businesses





The actors run parallel businesses that have a turnover of several crores. From owning a fashion brand to a restaurant, these celebrities have done it all. DNA Web Team

Jul 18, 2021 4:32 PM IS Bollywood actors have undoubtedly made a mark in the industry with their acting skills. However, the theater is not the only work they associate with. Some B-town stars run successful side businesses and are very wealthy. Take a look at the companies on the actor side-

1. Shah Rukh Khan

1/7 Shahrukh Khan is not only a talented actor, but also a successful businessman. He is co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premier League cricket franchise. In 2008, he co-founded the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders team with actress Juhi Chawla, who also happens to be his co-star in numerous films. With a turnover of several millions, KKR is one of the richest teams in IPL. Shahrukh Khan is also co-chairman of Red Chillies Entertainment, a film production company. Red Chillies Entertainment is a film production company that also provides visual effects and animation services to other studios and filmmakers.

2. Shilpa Shetty

2/7 Shilpa Shetty is involved in several business activities with her spouse Raj Kundra. Shilpa is the owner of the “Monarchy Club” in Mumbai, which is inspired by European Renaissance architecture and Indian royalty. She is co-owner of the Iosis spa and salon chain in Mumbai, India. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra also own the Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League, however, they sold the franchise in 2018 when the Supreme Court of India found the team involved in betting.

3. Anushka Sharma

3/7 Anushka Sharma, launched the Nush clothing line a few years ago. Apart from this, Anushka formed a new film production company with her brother. This production house has already produced films such as ‘NH10’, ‘Phillauri’ and ‘Pari’. The online series of this production “Patalalok” was also warmly received by the public.

4. Deepika Padukone

4/7 Highest-paid actress in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, makes a lot of money from her All About You clothing line. The actress started this online clothing business in 2015 in collaboration with Myntra. In 2013, Deepika and Van Hussain launched a women’s fashion line.

5. Salman Khan

5/7 Besides his powerful performance in movies, our Chulbul Pandey also knows how to run a business. He is also involved in a business initiative that incorporates track and field competitions, endorsements and branded clothing, in addition to creating films. Its “Being Human” clothing line, which has dozens of locations across the country selling fashion accessories and clothing, is growing in popularity. Mandhana Retail Ventures also licensed the Being Human brand.

6. Priyanka Chopra

6/7 Priyanka Chopra visited her restaurant, SONA, in New York for the first time in late June, following the easing of lockdown requirements in the United States. The actress claimed it took her three years to prepare to open the restaurant, which she described as a “labor of love.” Priyanka’s connection to food and drink was not limited to Sona. In mid-April 2021, the actress partnered with sparkling water brand BON V! V Spiked Seltzer to create a new flavor that would be available across the United States.

7. Hrithik Roshan

7/7 Hrithik Roshan started his career with the blockbuster Kaho Na Pyar Hai sold the majority stake in his fashion brand HRX to the online shopping portal Myntra owned by Flipkart. Hrithik Roshan’s fitness clothing brand, passionate about fitness, launched in 2013 and is rolling out online on Myntra as well as in physical retail stores. He also owns a gym in Mumbai called Center Cult and owns a stake in Curefi Gym, based in Bangalore.

