When Aishwarya Rai Corrected Interviewer For Saying She Was “Replaced” To Mangal Pandey, Producer Apologized To Her | Bollywood





Actress Aishwarya Rai once had to correct an interviewer who asked her if she had been replaced in Mangal Pandey: The Rising. In 2004, Aishwarya had an interview in which she was asked if this was true, and chose to give the situation some context. Mangal Pandey: The Rising was directed by Ketan Mehta and starred Aamir Khan as the lead role of the Indian soldier who led a rebellion against the British. “Aishwarya, we think you were replaced in these movies, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, do you mind?” the interviewer asked, and Aishwarya Rai replied, “What’s interesting is that you remember the words, like ‘replaced’, that you engraved. The point is, the situation was very different. and again, from this situation until today, I replied, that the producer, in fact, apologized to me, for the fact that he went off the line because of the way he spoke in the media, because of other pressures he was subjected to. disagreement between him and my agents, and more than anything else, even up to the pre-Mahurat. “ She continued, “So it was an entirely different situation. The producer apologized to me…” Ameesha Patel was reportedly tied up to play the role for which Aishwarya was originally hired. In an interview shared by Wild Films India, Ameesha was asked about the situation. She said in Hindi, “I was very happy. I didn’t get this role by being cunning. I got it based on my credibility. They wanted an innocent look, no makeup, and that’s why they approached me. I haven’t played any games. I felt honored to have been approached for such a great movie. “ Also Read: When Aishwarya Rai Turned Down Troy, Brad Pitt Expressed His Regrets: I Think We Missed an Opportunity Aishwarya was last seen onscreen in Fanney Khan in 2018, along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. We will see her next in Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam.

