Ian McKellens Hamlet loses two actors amid bitter disagreement | Theater

An ageless, genderless production of Hamlet starring Sir Ian McKellen will open this week without two of its cast amid allegations of disagreement and bitter tension.

The pandemic-delayed show is notable as it stars McKellen, 82, in a role he last played 50 years ago, which is normally a star vehicle for young actors.

It has emerged that actors Steven Berkoff, who plays Polonius, and Emmanuella Cole, who plays Polonius’ son, Laertes, will not be part of the cast when the play opens this week.

the Sunday Mail Reported that the two actors had abandoned because of the clashes that had taken place since the beginning of rehearsals. He said the argument left McKellen energized and in tears.

The play’s director, Sean Mathias, told The Guardian that Berkoff left due to scheduling issues. We extended and he had clashes, he could not do the overtime.

Because the same company will continue to star Chekhovs The Cherry Orchard as well, it seemed wiser to let him go now and bring someone else in. It was a pragmatic decision.

Nevertheless, Berkoff is the subject of a complaint from Cole which is being dealt with by the Equity union. I am not part of this process I am not aware of any of this, said Mathias. Emmanuella wasn’t there, so her understudy was on.

Mathias said claims that McKellen was energized or in tears fell off target. Were all under pressure, there was a pandemic and were doing Hamlet. We had four liners last week and had to rehearse a new Polonius [Frances Barber] were all under pressure. In tears? Absolutely not a pile of garbage.

He said there were disagreements during rehearsals, but they were exaggerated. Actors have disagreements all the time in productions and you try to resolve them and sometimes you just don’t. The fact that none of them are in production at the moment is linked to other reasons, he said.

A separate source said Cole had some free time to attend a workshop at the National Theater.

The play, which is Mathiass’s first production as artistic director of the Royal Windsor Theater, will have its first full house on Monday evening and its press evening on Tuesday.

By convention, critics don’t review previews because they’re not meant to be the finished product, but Daily Telegraphs Dominic Cavendish, much to the producers’ chagrin, has reviewed it.

Last month he praised McKellens’ performance as remarkably cohesive and compelling, but also wrote: The evening has its flaws and lengths. Steven Berkoff, the starchy and militaristic Polonius might usefully remember to speak in more heartbreaking ways.

Berkoff has had a long career in theater, television, and film, known for his villainous roles in Hollywood films such as Octopussy, Rambo: First Blood, Part II, and Beverly Hills Cop.

In 2019, he may have taken on the ultimate villainous role in the form of Harvey Weinstein. His self-written play was billed as going where no one dared, in the mind of the disgraced movie mogul.

Giving the play two stars, the Guardians’ chief theater critic Arifa Akbar said it was a missed opportunity that offered little beyond what was known from the headlines. . She continued: It’s when he forgets his lines and apologizes that Berkoff’s natural ease and charisma are remembered on stage.

Berkoff confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that a complaint had been filed against him.

Cole is an actor whose television work has included Hollyoaks and stage work. Faustus: that damned girl at Lyric Hammersmith. According to the Mail on Sunday, Cole felt her views were not being listened to and that she was disrespectful and marginalized.

Representatives for Berkoff and Cole have been approached by the Guardian for comment.