Entertainment
Young actors bring Mathilde the musical to life
DALLAS Elaborate dance numbers, moving sets, awesome lights and kids who can play and sing are what you’ll find in a production of Matilda the Musical in Farmers Branch for the next two weeks.
For the first time in a year and a half, The fire station theater, like many community theaters across the state, produced on their MainStage this summer, and ticket sales show Texans are ready to return to the theater. For the young actors of the series, it is a happy return to life before the pandemic. The 12-year-old who wears the show is Lola Chabot. She has the spotlight most of the show as the main character.
Matilda the Musical is based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl and was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It is the story of how good triumphs over evil with the help of a special little girl with supernatural powers.
Matilda loves to read, and the musical shows how she overcomes obstacles caused by adults in her life at home and at school. She finally helps her teacher, who will become her adoptive mother, to take charge of her life.
Chabot’s honest portrayal of the role provides the kind of actor you would find for a $ 100 bill. It’s her first lead role and her first time returning in a full production since before the pandemic, and she does it all with a British accent.
She is not the only star in her house because she comes from a family of actors. The Chabot family have been part of the Firehouse community since the theater opened in 2011. Her 14-year-old sister Ruby, who stars alongside her in Matilda, played Bell in a 2016 Firehouse production of Beauty Jr. and her younger sisters. Hazel, 10, and Eliza, 7, are also actresses.
For director Matthew Silar, it’s exciting to kick off a season of kid-friendly Broadway musicals with a power like Lola.
I firmly believe that Matilda is the most difficult role for a child actor, said Silar. We have a Mathilde at Farmers Branch and she is going to break your heart, and she is going to make you laugh, and you are going to want to give her a hug.
As an educator, Silar believes it’s the perfect show breaking out of pandemic restrictions for its education themes, as well as freedom and confinement.
As I prepared for this show and reflected on what it means to do Matilda in 2021 in this post-COVID world, Silar said. We have just spent an entire year discussing whether or not classrooms are safe for our children.
For Chabot, who is determined to be a professional Broadway actress, being back in the spotlight with her talented fellow comedians is a dream come true after a very stressful year.
When we were all on stage, it feels real, she said. She feels honored to be working with such a dedicated group of over a dozen children and adolescents. She said for them, it’s not just a play. It is a return to normality.
The theater is like my safe space and I really feel at home here, she added.
She hopes the passion she and her theater family share for the stage will bring audiences back as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
With the music and the lights coming together, it’s going to be an amazing spectacle, said Chabot.
Matilda the Musical will have an 18-performance series from July 16 to August 8, 2021 at the Firehouse Theater MainStage located at 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234.
For more information on tickets, Click here.
