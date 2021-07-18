Connect with us

Actors who played Queen Elizabeth II

The fascinating life and continued reign of Queen Elizabeth II has been the subject of many major movies and TV shows over the decades, with some of the world’s greatest acting talents taking on the coveted role of Her Majesty.

Oscar-winning movies such as the 2006s The Queen starring Helen Mirren and acclaimed streaming hits including Netflixs The crown, with Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, portrayed some of the most defining moments in the life of the British monarch, including Her Majesty’s coronation in 1953, his marriage to the late Duke of Edinburgh, his many high-profile State visits , the fallout from Princess Diana’s death, and more.

Many of these on-screen performances have been well received by audiences and critics. However, not all of the Queen’s incarnations have received as much praise as Neve Campbells, the lesser-known and downright bizarre performance in Churchill: the Hollywood years being a prime example.

Still, for anyone who is passionate about royalty, it can be fun to pick up on all the different actors who have taken on the role of Queen Elizabeth II over the years. To jog your memory, you can rediscover some of the biggest names in film and television who have dared to step into Her Majesty’s shoes below.

Claire Foy

Netflix

Olivia colman

The Crown / Netflix

Following in the footsteps of Clare Foys’ widely acclaimed performance as British monarch, equally brilliant Olivia Colman, who took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of Netflixs The crown. Colman portrayed the life of the Queen when Margaret Thatcher and Diana Spencers were introduced to the royal sphere. Like its predecessor, Colmans’ performance was well received by critics, with The Guardian congratulate the Oscar winners top notch performance.

Watch The crown on Netflix.

Freya Wilson

Momentum Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Actor Freya Wilson portrayed a very young Queen Elizabeth II in the 2010 biographical film, The King’s Speech. Starring Colin Firth in the lead role, the Oscar-winning film tells the story of King George VI’s reign and how he brought in a speech therapist in an attempt to overcome his stuttering.

By insider, Wilson was joined in the cast by Ramona Marquez, who played the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret. The film won a total of four gongs at the Oscars 2011, including the award for best actor.

Watch The King’s Speech on Netflix.

Sarah gadon

Directed by Julian Jarrold, the British comedy drama 2015 A royal evening stars Canadian actress Sarah Gadon (Real detective) as the teenage daughter of Princess Elizabeth, who, along with her younger sister Princess Margaret (played by Bel Powley), sneaks out of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Victory Day with the general public. The film was well received by many critics upon its release, with The observer attribute A royal evening huge charm to performances of three-track films, including Gadon.

Watch A royal evening on Amazon Prime.

Helene Mirren

Neve campbell

Path

Julie walters

Comedy 2019 The Corgi Queens follows the story of Rex, Her Majesty’s beloved puppy, who used to live a life of luxury on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. However, Rex finds himself stranded in a dog shelter in London where he must learn to toughen up in order to escape. This animated film features voiceover performances by Jack Whitehall, Ray Winstone and Sheridan Smith and the cartoon Queen Elizabeth II is voiced by British theater legend Julie Walters. Unfortunately, the film was widely hated by critics, with some noting that the family movie is actually not very suitable for children.

Watch The Corgi Queens on Amazon Prime Video

Emma thompson

