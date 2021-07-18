Hollywood Studios Place Bet on Gavin Newsom in Recall Fight – Deadline

Hollywood studios are lining up to support Gavin Newsom and efforts to defeat the September 14 recall, as executives and businesses themselves pour money into his campaign and a committee set up to ensure that he remain in office.

Their support is hardly a surprise: with the “No” to the recall at the top in the polls and Newsom having already garnered significant industry support for his re-election bid, the studio’s support for his efforts to fight back. the recall is far from surprising.

But Newsom’s tenure has not been without significant friction in the industry: last November, The Walt Disney Co. made public its discontent with the governor’s refusal to allow theme parks to reopen. CEO Bob Chapek said the company was “extremely disappointed” with the continued shutdown, while executive chairman Bob Iger resigned from a task force on the state takeover.

Related story Half of California’s population revert to masking indoors in public, local health officials say

Disney, however, is a member of the Motion Picture Association, which earlier this month donated $ 10,000 to Stop the Republican Recall, the committee set up to raise unlimited amounts to combat efforts to overthrow the governor. MPA President Charles Rivkin also made a donation, with a contribution of $ 5,000; Paramount Pictures, with $ 40,000; and, in the biggest donation of all, Netflix’s Reed Hastings, who donated $ 3 million in May.

More recent contribution: Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, who said in a statement: “It’s easy to question tough decisions, but Gavin Newsom has been working hard to get through California through the Covid pandemic over the course of ‘an extraordinary year, remains a steadfast supporter of the media and entertainment industry, and continues to advance a thoughtful and informed social and economic agenda. “

More studios are expected to participate – as Newsom’s backers and the governor himself have reached out to industry figures.

Newsom has also regularly raised funds for his re-election campaign, attracting a long list of industry donors including director Steven Spielberg, Jay Sures of UTA, director JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Dana Walden of Walt Disney TV, writer-producer Chuck Lorre and Jeff Shell of NBCUniversal. When Newsom held a press conference to announce the state’s “reopening” in June, it did so at Universal Studios Hollywood, with a full contingent of park characters.

The governor softened the pot for the industry in May when, shortly after announcing a massive state budget surplus, he proposed adding $ 30 million to the country’s production incentive program. State; last week, the state legislature passed an even bigger expansion, including an additional $ 180 million over two years as well as the establishment of a credit for the construction and renovation of sound stages. Far from being controversial, the expanded tax incentives were passed by the state Assembly and Senate without a “no” vote, with lawmakers stressing the impact on grassroots workers.

A spokesperson for the recall did not respond to a request for comment. But one of the recall candidates, John Cox, pointed to Newsom’s actions as damaging the state’s business environment, and last week he seized the announcement from The Walt Disney Co. according to the report. which approximately 2,000 positions came primarily from the Parks, Experiences and Products division would be moved to central Florida. “Disney plans to move thousands of jobs from California to Florida. Why? Because of Gavin Newsom’s job-cutting policies and Florida’s favorable business environment,” Cox wrote on Facebook, then that he was holding a press conference near Disneyland.

Disney representatives did not respond to requests for comment. But when announcing the job outsourcing in a note to employees, senior executive Josh D’Amaro cited Florida’s “good business climate” while noting that the company remains committed to California.

“Hollywood studios have reacted to the recall in the same way as most of the business community in the state: they know Newsom has a great chance of surviving, so they are making big donations to maintain their relationship with him,” said Dan Schnur, professor at Institute of Governmental Studios at UC Berkeley, Graduate School of Public Policy at Pepperdine University and USC Annenberg School of Communications.

There is also the question of tenure – the idea that the safest choice is the current occupant of the office. In 2003, a number of studios, along with the Motion Picture Association, sat on a committee to help Governor Gray Davis push back a recall, even with one of the industry members Arnold Schwarzenegger in the running. and individual drawing. the support of some studio and production managers.

But political observers say the circumstances were very different then.

Andy Spahn, director of Gonring Lin Spahn, the political and philanthropic consultancy, said by email: “The absence of Arnold is certainly one of those differences, as well as some very real changes in the state. and the very real depth of support here for Gavin. Add to that the far-right Trump base for the recall and there is every reason to believe that we will win this thing. “

Here’s how the recall works: Voters will be asked whether or not to oust Newsom, and then the question of who should be his replacement from a pool of candidates. If the answer to the first question is No, Newsom will remain in office. If so, then the candidate with the most votes is the next governor.

Friday was the deadline for filing potential replacement nominations, with more than 40 nominees including Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner, while radio host Larry Elder announced at the start of last week he showed up. Among Elder’s early contributors was retired studio director Frank Price, who donated $ 32,400.

The best news for Newsom was that the list of recall candidates does not contain any top Democrats. In 2003, what may have been devastating for Davis ‘prospects was the fact that Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante entered the race, undermining the Democrats’ display of unity and confidence that the governor would be able to remain in office.

“First of all, there’s no Arnold-type character to get entertainment industry leaders to support any of their own,” Schnur said via email. “But the biggest difference is Newsom’s outlook is so much stronger than Davis’s, so it’s just pragmatic. And Hollywood knows better than anyone that the sequel is hardly ever as good as the original.

Jenner certainly has ties to the industry, but more recently she has had to defend her commitment to racing after flying to Australia to film a version of the Big Brother reality show.

Jenner said on Twitter that she was honoring a professional commitment she made before deciding to run.

“My campaign team is fully operational, as am I,” she wrote. “I’m in this race to win for California because it’s worth fighting for it.” She got the support of Larry Ellison of Oracle, who donated $ 32,500.

Asked about industry support for Newsom’s campaign spokesperson Nathan Click said via email, “In our state, Democrats are united against this Republican recall. They understand that this recall is nothing more than a partisan takeover – a Republican attempt to abuse the recall rules and force an election because they can’t win under normal rules.

As good as things may look for Newsom, some industry insiders are also warning that it is still too early and the race is still unpredictable.

Newsom and his supporters could raise a lot of money, in the hopes that the relatively short time left in the campaign will work to his advantage. But circumstances can change quickly: It’s unclear what impact, if any, a recent slight increase in Covid cases would have on the recall race, but development has led Los Angeles County to re-impose a mask warrant. inside. The state is also facing a devastating and ever-earlier fire season, another test of Newsom’s leadership.

There is also conventional wisdom that the energy in a recall election is for the side that wants action – namely to oust an incumbent. Newsom supporters exploit the organizational strength of union support.

“A low voter turnout could put Newsom at risk, but it would take a massive outbreak of Covid or some other type of natural disaster to put him in danger of losing,” Schnur said. “None of the Republican candidates can defeat Newsom, but the coronavirus or the wildfires could.”