



Image source: INSTAGRAM / OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebrities Rain Love On A Global Star World star Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday today. From Anil Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, several members of India’s film industry have taken to social media to wish the star his 39th birthday on Sunday. Kareena posted a photo of Priyanka on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka… May you continue to break boundaries forever. Image source: INSTAGRAM / KAREENA KAPOOR Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebs Rain Love on Global Star Lots of love. ”Anil Kapoor took a memory walk and shared a photo from the set of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, in which Priyanka plays her daughter. “Happy Birthday PC! Here is another year of conquering the world,” he wrote on Instagram. Image source: INSTAGRAM / ANIL KAPOOR Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebs Rain Love on Global Star On this special occasion, actress Katrina Kaif remembered dancing with her during their guru’s lessons. “Since our days in guruji, the way I used to dread (dance after you) your fire and your conduct has always inspired me at different times in my life, some important car rides and night outings, every time we meet. it’s always a blast – keep going higher and higher, “she posted on her Instagram story. Image source: INSTAGRAM / KATRINA KAIF Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebs Rain Love on Global Star Actor Anushka Chopra wished Priyanka a “blessed life filled with much love and happiness.” Image source: INSTAGRAM / ANUSHKA SHARMA Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebs Rain Love on Global Star Actress Sonam Kapoor also wrote an adorable article for her “dearest PC”. “Keep taking on the world and breaking the glass ceiling every time. Stay on your own and 100% bada **, lots of love,” Sonam posted on Instagram Story. Image source: INSTAGRAM / PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood Celebs Rain Love on Global Star The diva kicked off her birthday weekend by regaling fans with her sultry photos. Speaking to Instagram, she shared “expectations vs reality” photos wearing a chic black swimsuit. Priyanka rang her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun and taking a dip in the pool. She shared many other photos on her Instagram Stories and said “vibes before the birthday”. She also claimed that she was living her “mermaid life”. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Birthday Weekend Bathing in Sun, Sizzles in Black Swimsuit Priyanka was last seen onscreen in the OTT movie “The White Tiger”. Ramin Bahrani director stars Adarsh ​​Gourav and also stars Rajkummar Rao in a central role. Priyanka is currently in London for the filming of her upcoming web series “Citadel”, which is being directed by the Russo Brothers. “Citadel” is a spy thriller series starring Richard Madden slated for release on OTT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/priyanka-chopra-birthday-kareena-kapoor-khan-to-katrina-kaif-bollywood-celebs-shower-love-on-global-star-720270 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos