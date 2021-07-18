Entertainment
i have never been in the closet
After sharing his boyfriend with the world, German actor Jannik Schmann wants the world to ditch the term that is coming out.
In December 2020, the 28-year-old made the headlines across the world when he posted a photo of him and his boyfriend on Instagram. The headlines proclaimed that Schmann had just come out as homosexual but that was not the whole story.
In fact, Jannik Schmann told his parents and friends he was gay ten years ago, and he’s never hidden his sexuality, so he wasn’t exactly expecting an enthusiastic response when he disclosed. her boyfriend to the world.
I don’t like to go out like a word, says Schmann RoseNews. I think coming out is a very traditional, old-fashioned word, and in the society I live in, I want coming out to be a term that no longer exists. I had my coming out if you want to see it like that 10 years ago with my parents, my family and my friends, but this was different. I just wanted to show the world who I love and who is on my side, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl.
Getting to this point of opening has not always been easy. As a teenager, Schmann feared that his nascent sexuality could hinder his acting career. When he posted the photo of him and his boyfriend last year, it was in part an effort to reach out to LGBT + young people to show them that they can be themselves while thriving.
Jannik Schmann never felt like he was in the closet
I never felt like I was in a closet, that was certainly not the point, explains Jannik Schmann. I just wanted to protect my privacy, I wanted to protect my friends, I wanted to protect my family, and also my partner. I never had the wish or the inclination to post couple photos, but last year, during lockdowns, I think all of us took the time to reflect on life, and end I decided to do it as a signal of support for the LGBTQ community. I think it was really important that I did it.
When I was younger, I was lucky enough to come to terms with my homosexuality pretty early on. But in the beginning when I tried to fight it and there were a few years where I tried to fight it it was just because I already knew that I wanted to be an actor and I was so sure that the homosexuality and being an actor were not compatible. So I did it for all the young boys and girls who want to become actors or actresses who are part of the LGBTQ community to show that it is possible.
Some weird The cast expressed concern that the release would prevent them from being cast as straight characters, but Jannik Schmann never cared. He’s also quick to point out that being openly gay hasn’t hurt his career in any way. At the moment, he plays the Austrian Emperor Hans in the series Side, whom he calls Lady Di of Austria. The role is, he says, very heterosexual, and his next role will be the same.
I’ve always thought that if people don’t want to see me, or if the producers don’t want to see me in this or that role, I don’t want to work with them because then we are not at the same level. There are enough smart and smart people out there, I always hope that smart people succeed eventually and we all meet together and have the same mindset.
Jannik Schmann thinks it’s okay for straight actors to play gay roles
Jannik Schmann is also keenly aware of the ongoing debate over homosexual roles. Some argue that queer roles should be played exclusively by queer actors, an argument that stems in part from the plethora of Oscar nominations for straight actors who have played gay characters. Does Schmann think it’s OK for straight actors to play gay roles?
Yes, I think so because I play straight roles, he says. If I were to say that no straight actor is allowed to play homosexual roles, then I would not be allowed to play heterosexual roles. I really enjoy this discussion and I think we have to be very strict to get to a basic level, but at the end of the day it’s important that the best actor for their part gets the part. If you are straight or gay I don’t care because at the end I want to see a movie and I want to see a world different from my reality.
Despite this, Schmann is adamant that the conversation is important and he points out that the emphasis on diversity is not the same in all areas, he believes it is essential that characters with disabilities are played by. disabled actors. But when we talk about sexuality, it’s something for my private life. For me as Jannik, I don’t want to be chosen just because I have a specific sexuality.
Now that Jannik Schmann is openly gay in his public life, he is keen to focus on LGBT + rights as much as possible. He believes pride is essential because it allows the community to respect and honor those who fought to get us to where we are today. Like many queer people, he’s pissed off at brands that put the pride colors in their June logos on social media and quickly remove all signs of homosexuality at the end of Pride Month. Then it just becomes a marketing strategy, he says.
He was also careful to avoid entering into sponsored partnerships with brands to mark Pride Month, explaining that he didn’t want to use his boyfriend Felix as a business tool.
I hadn’t posted this photo to make money with a business. I did it for myself so as not to market anything.
Like most LGBT + people, he was horrified to see Poland and Hungary slide uncomfortably into homophobia and transphobia.
Our rights have improved a lot over the last decades, but in the neighboring countries where I was touring in Poland last year, my colleagues are touring in Hungary at the moment. It’s crazy what’s going on in these countries.
Despite this, he insists that the queer community should also focus on the positives where we can see them. He was encouraged to receive messages from LGBT + youth when he shared the photo of himself and his boyfriend on Instagram last year.
Your life is the most important thing, it’s more important than being accepted by your family, says Schmann.
Every homosexual should say: I know it’s me and I’m proud of myself. And even if you don’t accept me, I’ll be strong enough to live my life.
One of the best parts of my post from last year was that I got a lot of Instagram posts from young people, and they were coming out the next day. It made me so proud.
Jannik Schmann’s latest film, Your Color, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/actor-jannik-sch-mann-tired-103213573.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]