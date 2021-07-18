i have never been in the closet

After sharing his boyfriend with the world, German actor Jannik Schmann wants the world to ditch the term that is coming out.

In December 2020, the 28-year-old made the headlines across the world when he posted a photo of him and his boyfriend on Instagram. The headlines proclaimed that Schmann had just come out as homosexual but that was not the whole story.

In fact, Jannik Schmann told his parents and friends he was gay ten years ago, and he’s never hidden his sexuality, so he wasn’t exactly expecting an enthusiastic response when he disclosed. her boyfriend to the world.

I don’t like to go out like a word, says Schmann RoseNews. I think coming out is a very traditional, old-fashioned word, and in the society I live in, I want coming out to be a term that no longer exists. I had my coming out if you want to see it like that 10 years ago with my parents, my family and my friends, but this was different. I just wanted to show the world who I love and who is on my side, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl.

Getting to this point of opening has not always been easy. As a teenager, Schmann feared that his nascent sexuality could hinder his acting career. When he posted the photo of him and his boyfriend last year, it was in part an effort to reach out to LGBT + young people to show them that they can be themselves while thriving.

Jannik Schmann never felt like he was in the closet

I never felt like I was in a closet, that was certainly not the point, explains Jannik Schmann. I just wanted to protect my privacy, I wanted to protect my friends, I wanted to protect my family, and also my partner. I never had the wish or the inclination to post couple photos, but last year, during lockdowns, I think all of us took the time to reflect on life, and end I decided to do it as a signal of support for the LGBTQ community. I think it was really important that I did it.

The story continues

When I was younger, I was lucky enough to come to terms with my homosexuality pretty early on. But in the beginning when I tried to fight it and there were a few years where I tried to fight it it was just because I already knew that I wanted to be an actor and I was so sure that the homosexuality and being an actor were not compatible. So I did it for all the young boys and girls who want to become actors or actresses who are part of the LGBTQ community to show that it is possible.

Some weird The cast expressed concern that the release would prevent them from being cast as straight characters, but Jannik Schmann never cared. He’s also quick to point out that being openly gay hasn’t hurt his career in any way. At the moment, he plays the Austrian Emperor Hans in the series Side, whom he calls Lady Di of Austria. The role is, he says, very heterosexual, and his next role will be the same.

I’ve always thought that if people don’t want to see me, or if the producers don’t want to see me in this or that role, I don’t want to work with them because then we are not at the same level. There are enough smart and smart people out there, I always hope that smart people succeed eventually and we all meet together and have the same mindset.

Jannik Schmann thinks it’s okay for straight actors to play gay roles

Jannik Schmann is also keenly aware of the ongoing debate over homosexual roles. Some argue that queer roles should be played exclusively by queer actors, an argument that stems in part from the plethora of Oscar nominations for straight actors who have played gay characters. Does Schmann think it’s OK for straight actors to play gay roles?

Yes, I think so because I play straight roles, he says. If I were to say that no straight actor is allowed to play homosexual roles, then I would not be allowed to play heterosexual roles. I really enjoy this discussion and I think we have to be very strict to get to a basic level, but at the end of the day it’s important that the best actor for their part gets the part. If you are straight or gay I don’t care because at the end I want to see a movie and I want to see a world different from my reality.

Despite this, Schmann is adamant that the conversation is important and he points out that the emphasis on diversity is not the same in all areas, he believes it is essential that characters with disabilities are played by. disabled actors. But when we talk about sexuality, it’s something for my private life. For me as Jannik, I don’t want to be chosen just because I have a specific sexuality.

Now that Jannik Schmann is openly gay in his public life, he is keen to focus on LGBT + rights as much as possible. He believes pride is essential because it allows the community to respect and honor those who fought to get us to where we are today. Like many queer people, he’s pissed off at brands that put the pride colors in their June logos on social media and quickly remove all signs of homosexuality at the end of Pride Month. Then it just becomes a marketing strategy, he says.

He was also careful to avoid entering into sponsored partnerships with brands to mark Pride Month, explaining that he didn’t want to use his boyfriend Felix as a business tool.

I hadn’t posted this photo to make money with a business. I did it for myself so as not to market anything.

Like most LGBT + people, he was horrified to see Poland and Hungary slide uncomfortably into homophobia and transphobia.

Our rights have improved a lot over the last decades, but in the neighboring countries where I was touring in Poland last year, my colleagues are touring in Hungary at the moment. It’s crazy what’s going on in these countries.

Despite this, he insists that the queer community should also focus on the positives where we can see them. He was encouraged to receive messages from LGBT + youth when he shared the photo of himself and his boyfriend on Instagram last year.

Your life is the most important thing, it’s more important than being accepted by your family, says Schmann.

Every homosexual should say: I know it’s me and I’m proud of myself. And even if you don’t accept me, I’ll be strong enough to live my life.

One of the best parts of my post from last year was that I got a lot of Instagram posts from young people, and they were coming out the next day. It made me so proud.

Jannik Schmann’s latest film, Your Color, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.