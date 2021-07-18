Learn more about North Hollywood, Fonzie and the Rolling Stones – Daily Bulletin

My column on the flight from the Inland Empire to spend the weekend of July 4 keep the house with a friend in North Hollywood drew some commentary, notably on the El Portal theater from 1926.

“I grew up in North Hollywood. Glad to see something written about it, ”reader Barry Beck said via email. “As I started to read your column, I wondered if he was going to mention El Portal?” “

Fortunately, I included it. I would hate to disappoint a reader.

Beck continues: “My very first date was at El Portal. The movie: Paul Newman in “The Hustler”. Yeah, I’m old!

Aren’t we all?

“Thanks for another great introduction to a place where I haven’t spent time,” says Natalie Stalwick. “When I hear about NoHo it’s usually on real-time traffic, so your description makes it clear that it’s an interesting suburb.”

Mission Hills reader Lynn Mead sent a long, loving memory of her childhood to NoHo over the parking lot fence at the Palomino Club. “My little brother and I would roam the land and surrounding field on Sundays, looking for reverse change,” she says. “One day we found a dollar and thought we were rich.”

She traveled to El Portal by bus which cost 12 cents for Saturday mornings. She remembers that most of the residential streets in the valley at that time were unpaved, and almost all necessary services or items were on the main street, Lankershim Boulevard.

Mead concludes: “I just wanted to thank you and let you know how much I enjoyed your weekend at NoHo.”

Coincidentally, I liked it too.

Meanwhile, my description of NoHo’s Iliad Bookstore as “almost certainly the biggest and best used bookstore in LA” contains, as you will notice, a qualifier: “almost certainly”. Which is a good thing.

In a brain spasm, the downtown LA mammoth, The Last Bookstore, had slipped away from me. Yeah, I’m old.

The Last Bookstore is definitely bigger than Iliad. Is it better? As The Last Bookstore became crowded with visitors looking for an Instagram photo, making the mezzanine almost impossible to navigate, I became less likely to visit it. Iliad is a classic second-hand bookstore. In addition, Iliad gets points for bookstore cats.

Let’s call it a draw. And my journalistic habit of qualifying my remarks has rarely been better used. (Note that even this statement is not final.)

Rolling Stones in SB

The Rolling Stones performed four times at the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino in the 1960s, including their very first concert in the United States. The first three shows – June 5, 1964; October 31, 1964; and May 15, 1965 – were the subject of my columns in 2019 and 2020 for their 55th anniversary.

Another anniversary is fast approaching! The Stones’ fourth and final concert at the Swing took place on July 24, 1966. It took place at the unusual time of 2 pm, allowing the band to perform an evening concert in Bakersfield.

If you were there – San Bernardino, not Bakersfield – email me or leave me a voicemail, please, with your memories. I’ll write about the concert later this week to complete my Rolling Stones quadrilogy.

More from Fonz

My photo of the Milwaukee statue of Arthur Fonzarelli, the character from “Happy Days” played by Henry Winkler, led three readers – John Fatini, Joanne Greenthal and Rudy Rios – to post family photos with the Fonzie statue on my facebook page. Many of you have been to Milwaukee, it seems.

“Glad you had fun. Milwaukee is a great city,” enthuses Phil Browning, reader of San Bernardino.

Reader David Saw, meanwhile, responds to my visit to Fonz with a challenge: “Now you have to go to the Cunninghams in Hancock Park!” “

It was news to me, but he’s right. While Richie Cunningham and his family lived in Milwaukee on Happy Days, the exterior views of their home were filmed in LA at 565 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

If I’m in the neighborhood I will go, but the house is not recognizable to me despite the years I have spent (lost?) Watching this show. Television houses don’t tend to be etched in my memory, with the exception of the “Brady Bunch” house. I took a “Walking LA” getaway once that included the Brady property in Studio City and instantly recognized the famous duplex.

It was not until Wednesday that I discovered that I was passing in front of the “Maude” house – 1011 Harvard Ave. in Claremont, seen in the comedy plan setting of 1972-78 – for years without acknowledging it. The end credits turn out to include an entire block of Harvard Avenue.