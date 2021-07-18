Sopranos actor Silvio Dante consulted on the film Many Saints of Newark





Steven Van Zant who played Silvio Dante in The Sopranos was a consultant on David Chase’s prequel film The Many Saints of Newark

Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante on The Sopranos, was a consultant to filmmaker David Chase on his latest project, a prequel to the legendary HBO series titled The Many Saints of Newark. The original series detailed the life of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American gangster based in New Jersey. For eight years, the show exposed Tony’s struggles as he tried to balance his family life with running a criminal organization. These tensions lead him to seek the help of his therapist Dr Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), who tries to guide him while remaining professionally detached from his client. Van Zandt played Silvio Dante throughout the series. Dante was Tony’s advisor and has been around the business his entire life. The main difference between Dante and the other men in Tony Soprano’s inner circle was that he was able to control impulsive behavior and maintain a relatively stable family life with his wife Gabriella (Maureen Van Zandt) and their daughter. Dante owned the Bada Bing Club, a topless dance hall where the men of the DeMeo crime family conducted important business. Related: The Many Saints of Newark Suggest to Tony’s Genie Why He’s Not a Retcon The actor and musician shared in an interview with THRthat it was requested by The Many Saints of Newark producer Chase for his thoughts on the prequel. Van Zandt says Chase asked for his opinion on the film, with the producer showing him the first glimpses of the film. As the actor saysThe Many Saints of Newark maybe a whole different movie now, Chase always appreciated his contribution. I saw several of the first cuts. He’s been tinkering with it for a few years now. So it might be a whole different movie by the time I see it again. He wanted Maureen and I to see him and give him some advice. Silvio is in it, barely 30 years ago. Van Zandt does not appear in the film, but his iconic character does, played at a younger age by actor John Magaro. The trailer confirms two things we know about the character in his later years. He is very concerned about his appearance, which resulted in the thick hairpiece Dante wore as he got older. In the trailer for the film, he was also very on top of finances and devoted to his friend, which led to him taking on the role of consigliere as he, Tony and their friends rose through the ranks in organized crime. Dedicated fans of The Sopranos eagerly awaiting the release of The Many Saints of Newark. The film won’t officially release until November of this year after its initial announcement in 2019. The prequel will give devoted fans the opportunity to see exactly how Tony became the domineering and anxious boss he’ll later become. the HBO series. How Tony’s past ties in perfectly with his future is in Chase’s hands, and as the man who led The Sopranos become legendary for six seasons, he has a lot of work ahead of him. Next: The Sopranos: How The Prequel Trailer Confirms A Tony Theory Source: THR How Black Widow contradicts Nats in Avengers: Endgame Story



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/many-saints-neward-silvio-dante-actor-consulted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos