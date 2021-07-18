“Law & Order: SVU” actor charged with murder of New York man in “brazen afternoon shootout,” DA said





Actor Isaiah Stokes was charged with murder by a Queens grand jury on Friday.

Stokes, 41, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He has appeared in TV shows like “Law & Order: SVU” and “ Power . ” Actor Isaiah Stokes is charged with the February murder of a New York City male, according to the Queens County District Attorney. Isaiah Stokes, 41, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned by the Supreme Court on Friday. Stokes was charged with three counts of second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a Press release declared.

The press release says the incident happened on February 7 around 2:45 p.m. at an intersection in Jamaica, Queens. Video footage reportedly showed Stokes exiting a vehicle parked at the intersection before approaching a nearby white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Stokes allegedly reached the driver’s side window and fired nearly a dozen shots in the vehicle, hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queen Village. Jones then succumbed to his injuries and died. “The accused is accused of firing nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow this to become the problem. standard, ”Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz wrote in the press release. Stokes is due to return to court on July 19. He faces 25 years in prison for life if convicted. Publicity Representatives for Stokes did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Stokes has appeared in a number of television series since 2006, including “Power”, “Law & Order: SVU”, “Boardwalk Empire” and “Blue Bloods”.

