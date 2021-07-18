Learn more about North Hollywood, Fonzie and the Rolling Stones San Bernardino Sun

My column on the flight from the Inland Empire to spend the weekend of July 4 Answering machine at a friend’s house in North Hollywood Some comments have been received, especially regarding the El Portal theater from 1926.

“I grew up in North Hollywood. It’s nice to see something written about it, ”reader Barry Beck said in an email. “When I first started reading your column, I wondered if he would mention El Portal.”

It’s good that I included it. I don’t want to disappoint the reader.

Beck continues. “My first date was El Portal. Film: Paul Newman in The Hustler. Yeah, I’m old! “

Isn’t that everyone?

Thanks for another great introduction to a place where I don’t spend time, says Natalie Starwick. “When you hear about NoHo, your explanation reveals that it’s an interesting suburb because it’s usually real-time traffic. “

Mission Hills reader Lynn Mead sent a long, loving memory of her childhood to NoHo over the parking lot fence at the Palomino Club. My brother and I walked around a lot of surrounding fields on Sunday looking for reverse changes, she says. “One day we found the dollar and thought we were rich. “

She took a bus that cost 12 cents for Matinee on Saturday in El Portal. She recalls that most of the residential areas in the valley at the time were unpaved, and almost all necessary services and items were on the main Ranker Sim drug boulevard.

Mead concludes with: “I want to express my gratitude. I’ll tell you how much I enjoyed the weekend at NoHo.

Coincidentally, I also liked it.

On the other hand, my description of NoHo’s Iliad bookstore includes the qualifier “almost certainly” as “arguably the largest and most used bookstore in LA”. This is a good thing.

With a cramp in my brain, the huge The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles slipped my way. Yeah, I’m old.

The last bookstore is definitely bigger than Iliad. Is it OK? The last bookstore was packed with visitors looking for Instagram photos, making it almost impossible to navigate the mezzanine, making me less likely to visit it. Iliad is a classic second-hand bookstore. Iliad also earns points for cats in bookstores.

Let’s call it a draw. And the practice of my journalist to qualify my remarks is rarely well adopted. (Note that even this statement is not final.)

SB Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones performed four times at the San Bernardino Swing Auditorium in the 1960s. This includes the first American concert. Three first shows June 5, 1964; October 31, 1964And May 15, 1965 It was the subject of my column, which celebrated its 55th birthday in 2019 and 2020.

Another anniversary is approaching! The fourth and final concert at the Stones Swing took place on July 24, 1966. It took place at a rare 2:00 pm and the band was able to do a nighttime gig in Bakersfield.

If you were there in San Bernardino, not Bakersfield, email me or leave a voicemail. Please attach your memories. Later this week, I’ll write about the concert and finish off the Coughing Rolling Stones Quartet.

More fonzie

my picture Milwaukee statue of Arthur von ZarelliThe “Happy Days” character played by Henry Winkler had three readers, John Fatini, Joan Greental and Rudirios, who posted a family photo with a fonzie statue. My Facebook page.. Many of you seem to have been to Milwaukee.

I’m glad I had a good time. Milwaukee is a wonderful city, says Phil Browning, reader of San Bernardino.

Meanwhile, reader David Saw issued the “I have to go to Cunningham’s in Hancock Park!” Challenge. »In response to my visit to Fonz.

It was news to me, but he’s right. While Ritchie Cunningham and his family lived in Milwaukee the “Happy Days” The exterior of their home was filmed at 565 N. Cahuenga Blvd in Los Angeles.

I would be fine if I was in the neighborhood, but despite years of watching (wasting?) The show, the house is unrecognizable to me. Television houses, with the exception of Brady Bunch’s houses, don’t tend to be etched in my memory. Once on a “Walking LA” trip that included Studio City’s Brady Homestead, the famous split level was immediately apparent.

It was only on Wednesday that I noticed that I was walking past the “fashion” house. 1011 Harvard Avenue in Claremont, Seen in setting the comedy plans of 1972-78 for years without acknowledging it. Closing credit It turned out to contain the entire Harvard Avenue block.