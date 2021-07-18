Bollywood Celebs Rain Their Love On ‘Bala’ Actor As She Turns 32





Bhumi Pednekar celebrated his birthday on Sunday in the presence of his close family and friends, whose videos and photos are on his official Instagram account. The actor turned 32 on July 18 and received heartfelt wishes from his industry friends on social media. With friends and colleagues such as Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana wishing her, Sister Samiksha giving a preview of the actors’ celebrations, it was a day filled with celebration for the star. Bollywood pours love for the Dum Laga Ke Haishaactor Taking on his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar posted a wacky photo of hisToilets: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi, in which they can be seen in a still image of their upcoming projects. In addition to the monochrome photo, he wrote a hilarious caption that the actor “hopefully” will become “also wiser”. “I’m doing my best to make the birthday girl smile. She clearly realized she was a year older today. Don’t worry Bhumi, hope you get wiser too. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar, ”the caption said. Outside of the 2017 movie Toilets: Ek Prem Katha, the duo also worked together inDurgamati,in which Akshay was a co-producer. We will now see the stars come together in Anand L Rai’s-Raksha Bandhan. In addition to Akshay, actor Anushka Sharma also gave love to Bhumi on her special day. She posted a great photo of Bhumi on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy Birthday! Have a nice day”. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, who starred with Bhumi in their highly acclaimed romantic comedyPati Patni Aur Wohwith Kartik Aaryan leading the male lead role, she took to her Instagram story and uploaded a candid photo of them posing for a photoshoot for the film. Its caption read “Happy Birthday Bhumsss !!! Biggest cooler! Love you! I miss our fun days @bhumipednekar”. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor also took to their social media to wish Bhumi his birthday. Ayushmann was the actor’s first co-star in their 2015 hit hit.Dum Laga Ke Haisha.Taking inspiration from his Instagram story, he wished the actor his photo, captioning it “Happy Birthday Boomie.” Even Sonam Kapoor wrote a post with a wonderful photo of Bhumi on his Instagram Story. “Happy happy birthday Bhumi. I send you the warmest hugs and best wishes! Lots of love,” read the caption. Apart from them, other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and famous fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra also wished Bhumi a birthday on their social media. Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Movies List After working as an assistant director for six years, Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha,in which she tried out the role of an overweight woman. She then rose to success in 2017 starring in two commercially successful dramatic comedies, Toilets: Ek Prem Kathaand Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.In terms of work, the actor will be seen in an interesting lineup of films likeRakshabandhanwith Akshay Kumar, Badhaai Dowith Rajkummar Rao and Mr. Léléwith Vicky Kaushal. (IMAGE- AKSHAY KUMAR-INSTA / ANANYAPANDAY- INSTA / BHUMIPEDNEKAR / INSTA) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

