Last Of Us Tommy Voice Actor Joins HBO Max Series In Different Role





The Last of Us video game vocal artist Jeffrey Pierce joins Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay and Gabriel Luna for the live-action series on HBO Max.

Jeffrey Pierce, the voice actor who played Tommy Miller inThe last of usvideo games are making the jump to the HBO Max live-action series in a different role. Besides providing voice and motion capture for other games such as theCall of Dutyfranchise, Pierce also has a long list of TV credits appearing in shows such asstone castle,God friend to me, andTerminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. In theThe last of usgames, Pierce plays the younger brother of games protagonist Joel. The last of us currently touring in Canada withThe MandaloriansPedro Pascal andGame of thronesBella Ramsay as the main characters Joel and Ellie. While the role of Tommy is played byAgents of SHIELDGabriel Luna,Deadlinereports that Pierce will join the cast in a recurring role of Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. Joining Pierce in the new series are also two other video game comrades, Nico Parker and Merle Dandridge. Related: What The Uncharted Movie Can Learn From The Last of Us While live-action video game adaptations are a notoriously difficult nut to crack for studios, the sheer volume of narrative content available in games should provide HBO Max with plenty of material to work with. Coupled with the fact that theThe last of us Creator Neil Druckmann is also directly involved in the development of the series, fans of the game have every reason to be confident that the series will be a success. The decision to incorporate the same talent that contributed to the success of the original games only strengthens that confidence. While no official release date is planned, fans expect the series to arrive on HBO sometime in late 2022. Next: The Last of Us 2: Why Kill [SPOILER] was the right choice Source:Deadline Lokis Ending was created by Lady Sifs Time Loop Insult

About the Author TC Phillips

(69 articles published)

TC Phillips is a scribbler, scribbler, and storyteller by nature. He’s also the editor and author of his own special brand of warped fiction, and he revel in diving headfirst into all that is weird, bizarre, and fantastic. A self-proclaimed top-notch nerd, the vibrational energy generated by his constant state of fanboy excitement should probably be harnessed to power a small town. When his pancreas isn’t screaming under the pressure of his eating habits, he’s constantly bewildered by his three children and amazed that his long-suffering wife hasn’t yet taken it upon herself to murder him in her sleep. More from TC Phillips

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/last-us-hbo-tommy-voice-actor-cast-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos