How Hollywood will remember the pandemic





Robert Isenberg is a Providence-based writer and filmmaker. For a year, I have fantasized about a TV movie. This film does not yet exist. But in my mind, the movie is called Pandemic: 2020, for kids who don’t remember when COVID-19 happened. I don’t want to see this movie next year, or 10 years from now, but decades in the future, when I’m very old. When I look at him, I intend to shake my head in dismay. Because everything is bad. The costumes will be wrong. The dialogue will ring false. Events will unfold in the wrong order. Chinese characters in Wuhan will speak Korean. In the United States, people call each other on flip phones. They will use slang that no one is currently using. President Trump will be played by a beefy 25-year-old in a wig. Dr Fauci will be recast as a woman. The entire Black Lives Matter movement will be condensed into a two-minute subplot. Above all, they will be wrong about the virus. The symptoms will be graphic and grotesque, closer to the bubonic plague than to the coronavirus. The wrong masks will be worn in the wrong way. Social distancing will be greatly exaggerated. A single figure will spread the virus around the world, from Beijing to Paris, personally infecting crowds of people with his irresponsible sneezes. Hell is a composite character. Hell represents all of our mistakes in one nameable villain. Why do I want to see this movie? That old-fashioned, inaccurate trash can? Mostly, I want to know what it looks like. I have watched historical films all my life. But every time I like one, I later find out just how wrong it all was. No Scottish warrior in “Braveheart” would have worn a kilt. There was no thrilling chase scene on an airport runway, as shown in the movie “Argo”. The Von Trapp family did not cross the snow-capped Alps to reach Switzerland as they do in “The Sound of Music”. When historians watch these films, their hair turns white. Important people are portrayed at the wrong age or make rousing speeches when they should be dead. Which is good if you haven’t experienced an event. But what if you did? The older I get, the more historical films I see about events that I remember happened in real life. It’s strange to see Cuba GoodingJr. playing the role of OJ Simpson, or the dramatized inner workings of the Waco standoff. When “Chernobyl” premiered on HBO last year, critics and survivors alike decried his false claims and narrative shorthand. Yet for many of us, this fictional account of the 1986 disaster has become our portrait of what Chernobyl looked like. It’s strange to remember these events on TV, live, when we had no idea where the story ended. Years later, we know how the story ends, but we disagree on the details and, more importantly, what it all means. So it will be for us. The global pandemic that everyone knew will be distilled into a scenario. Creative freedoms will be taken. Future viewers will watch this movie and think it represents our time, the same way I first watched “Forrest Gump” and thought it represented all the baby boomers. If we’ve been through the pandemic, we’ll scowl at the screen. Our whole generation will share this indignity. And whether someone cares or not, we’ll collectively growl, Wait! This is not how it happened!

