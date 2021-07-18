Bollywood praises ‘Toofan’





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Appreciations galore for “Toofaan” which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Marking the second outing of actor-director duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama receives a nod from Bollywood audiences and celebrities alike. Giving a tough fight in the ring and obstacles in real life, Farhan Akhtar as Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali – the boxer) impresses everyone. A very endearing performance by Mrunal who is the driving force plays a central role in Toofaan’s story supported by the vision of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. These Bollywood celebrities couldn’t help but appreciate the set: Superstar Katrina Kaif wrote: “Loved the movie, Kudos to the team!” Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “From powerful performances from the stunning @faroutakhtar The absolutely adorable @mrunalthakur @ pareshrawal1955! Congratulations to the team @excelmovies @ritesh_sid and @romppictures watch it ASAP on @primevideoin “Actor Vaani Kapoor also shared:” What an amazing watch Nice film .. Nice performances “Vidyut Jammwal known for his frivolous action sequences in films also tackled ‘Toofaan’ as a ‘typing tutorial for all action aficionados’, he tweeted:” Toofaan is a typing tutorial for all action aficionados with a strong emotional chord @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @ mrunal0801 and all the stars of this fabulous movie. ” Earlier, megastar Shah Rukh Khan also praised the film on Twitter and wrote, “I wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labor of love. I got the pri vilege for the see a few days ago Extremely fine performance by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @ mrunal0801 @ hussainthelal My opinion: we should all try to make more movies like Toofaan “Many of Farhan’s contemporaries have praised the incredible transformation that ‘he suffered for’ Toofaan ‘and his portrayal of a Dongri boy also hit the right ropes. Paresh Rawal delivers a promising performance as Coach Nana, still convincing. ‘Toofaan’ which airs on Amazon Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories, marks Farhan’s second collaboration with Rakeysh after the massive success of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Rakeysh and Farhan are also the producers of the film along with Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment). The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe and Darshan Kumaar. In the film, Farhan portrays the role of a national level boxing player. The film was shot across Mumbai in real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. (ANI)

