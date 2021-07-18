Nicolas Cage finds the “pig” positive response “surprising” – The Hollywood Reporter





After a series of not-so-favorable reviews in recent years, Nicolas Cage returns to critical acclaim in Neon’s Pig, in which he plays a lone truffle hunter drawn to Portland when his pig pet is stolen. “It’s very nice to have an enthusiastic response. It’s a bit surprising, but very enjoyable, ”said Cage. THR at the Los Angeles premiere on July 13. Armed with the response, he even began sending co-star Alex Wolff positive reviews of their on-screen relationship after Wolff vowed not to read the reactions. “I said, ‘You should watch this one because it should put a little spring in your step. “” And although comparisons are made with a certain Keanu Reeves vehicle, “I couldn’t think of a movie further from John wick than PigCage says as he continues his journey to the Independent Realm, where he will likely stay. “I don’t know if I’ll ever return to those Jerry Bruckheimer-type shows because I think there is a cult of the fear in the studio system which is a bit overwhelming, “he adds.” I don’t feel that when I’m doing an independent film. Budgets aside, he was also drawn to the film for its commentary on the animal-human connection, saying, “I understood the deep connection we can have with our animal siblings. I know I rely a lot on my friendship with my cats, and I haven’t seen a lot of movies about it, about this relationship between people and their animal friends. And when it comes to the film’s human relations, Wolff, with whom Cage shares many of his scenes, calls working with the star “the best experience I’ve had – the best acting and the best personal experience. “, which resulted in these criticisms. – Reading sessions on FaceTime. Those behind the scenes say that all credit for the positive audience response goes to Cage, who has come to land already immersed in the character of a man struggling with grief and seeking solace in the woods. “It’s kinda crazy because it’s like people just realize that Nic is a really good actor, which I thought we all knew for a very long time. I know he does some really grandiose performances sometimes, but he’s a great actor and he’s been a great actor his entire career, “said director Michael Sarnoski.” I feel like a fool to take any kind of credit or to see this movie take any kind. credit for it, but I’m glad people recognize it in this movie. “ Pig is now in theaters. A version of this story first appeared in the July 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

