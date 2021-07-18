Remembering Rajesh Khanna: From Being An Amritsar Boy To The First Bollywood Superstar

From his endearing role in “Anand” to that of a desperate romantic in the film “Amar Prem”, the first Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna, gave his many memorable moments to his fans to remember the legendary actor. For years, Khanna ruled the hearts of millions of her fans. Sadly, the actor passed away on July 18, 2012 at the age of 69. In remembrance of the iconic actor on the occasion of his ninth death anniversary today, here are some excerpts from his biography Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar by Yasser Usman, which is now released as an audiobook. by Audible. Lily:

Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India’s First Superstar

There was a long line of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked.



In the audiobook, Sharmila Tagore, superstar Rajesh Khannas’ favorite co-star, mentions that women have come in droves to see him. She also points out how they would line up outside the studios to see her, marry her photographs, pull on her clothes and so on. More than just an idol, Khanna was an idol to them. She said there was a long line of women from nine to ninety outside the studio where we worked. The hysteria was unprecedented. Sharmila also mentions that he (Rajesh Khanna) probably did not have the attributes normally associated with a hero, which he did have was a disarming smile, youthful energy and an innate sense of drama and a well modulated voice that he did. was using to the maximum. advantage. To that, adds Yasser Usman, best known as a romantic actor because he had a lost and vulnerable air about himself that made women of all ages feel safe around him.

The news of Rajesh Khanna getting married ended up being the biggest event of the year. Hordes of women were heartbroken, some of them went into shock, while others who had previously married her photo decided to wear white to symbolize widowhood. According to Devi magazine, the entire act of her marriage to Dimple Kapadia was nothing more than a publicity stunt for what it was worth.

Rajesh Khanna has finished. If he thinks that third-rate hit was great, then obviously his mind wasn’t working.

In an altercation over a cover of a scene (in Aradhana), Rajesh Khanna looked director Shakti Samanta straight in the eye and said it was a better performance aapko India mei koi nahi dega . In whom Samanta confided later, Rajesh Khanna is finished. He is dead. If he thinks that third-rate hit was great, then obviously his mind wasn’t working. But the history books would disagree since Aradhana was part of Khannas’ steps to stardom.



Another such incident occurred on the sets of the 1979 film Janta Hawaldar. Famous comic book actor Mehmood complained that working with Khanna was a heartbreaking experience. Mehmood even beat up Khanna before filming was over, Yasser says. Mehmood complained that it was the company Khanna kept that destroyed her career.

His fascination with whiskey and his love for food began to show more than he would have liked.



With over three flop movies in a row and the boy’s not-so-cute look, Khanna could see her career coming to an end before her very eyes. Most filmmakers believed Khannas’ offscreen issues crept into his work. He was popular enough to grab roles, but his failures made him a second-round star. Rajesh and his films had ceased to create history. In addition to this, Yasser in the audiobook mentions that his fascination with whiskey and his love for food started to show more than he would have liked.

From the years 1969 to 1972, you will find his name (Rajesh Khannas) in all discussions for Hindi cinema, for he was then the face of mainstream cinema.



A boy with big dreams Jatin Khanna from Amritsar adopted the onscreen name Rajesh and knew it would be etched in the memories of so many hearts around the world. He did it the hard way as Yasser recounts, During the United Producers Combine Talent Hunting Competition (1965), Jatin used his well-modulated voice to captivate the judges at every passing line as he delivered a monologue in the final, which made him beat 10,000 participants. He adds that Rajesh Khannas’ struggles ended on the day he signed his contract with United Producers Combine.