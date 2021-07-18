EastEnders actor who fought for fame after starring in one of the soap opera’s saddest and most famous scenes





Former EastEnders star has opened up about her fight for fame after starring in one of the most famous scenes on BBC soap operas as a teenager Jack Ryder, who played the character of Jamie Mitchell in 1998’s Walford at the age of 17, spoke to Lorraine on Wednesday, July 7, said he was struggling to manage his fame. “I mean no one can prepare you for it,” Jack said. Jack was sort of a teenager and he quickly rose to stardom among soap fans. READ MORE: Former EastEnders star Jack Ryder compared to David Beckham 19 years after soap release





Her character’s death in 2002 remains one of the most watched and saddest moments in soap history. More than 20 million people have logged in to say goodbye to him. Jamie was accidentally run over by Martin Fowler, and then Jamie spent his final days in hospital until he finally died of a spleen injury on Christmas Day. “Back then, that was before Facebook, Instagram, and social media. So that was the last kind of golden age of television, and my last episode drew some 25 million viewers. Yes, that is. was a great moment, ”continued Jack.



For all the latest EastEnders gossip, spoilers, quizzes and nostalgia from MyLondon, just like our dedicated Facebook page. We will bring you the latest soap novelties so you never miss a thing. You can also Follow us on twitter. Twenty years after leaving Walford, he still fondly remembers his time at EastEnders. “I loved the job,” he said. “The celebrity side was tough to deal with at that time and at that age, but I had a great family and good friends and kind of just kept my head down and just kept on working.” Jack’s soap opera career didn’t end with Jamies’ death, however. In November 2018, he joined the cast of Holby City as a new consultant general surgeon named Evan Crowhurst. He also appeared in Doctors in 2019.



