Christina Aguilera Delivers Stunning Hollywood Bowl Performance
Christina Aguilera made one of her lifelong dreams come true by performing at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
The 40-year-old singer-songwriter delivered incredible vocals during the premiere of his two-night residency at the historic site on Friday.
After taking the stage, Aguilera spoke about the experience, admitting that the sheer scale of the opportunity made her extremely emotional.
For her performance, Aguilera donned a bodycon black sleeve blouse with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline.
She paired the blouse with matching leggings and a pair of high-heeled leather ankle boots.
Songwriter Genie In A Bottle has added a noticeable amount of shine to her ensemble with numerous necklaces, earrings, and other diamond encrusted jewelry.
Christina also contrasted the dominant color of her outfit with a pair of long white gloves, which she then removed.
Aguilera’s gorgeous platinum blonde hair was tied back in an ornate knot for the duration of the show.
At one point, Aguilera wore a long silver coat with a white fur lining that stood out from the rest of her clothes.
After the concert ended, the songwriter spoke about his experience via Just Jared, and expressed that she was very impressed with all of the hard work that went into the show.
“I have never, at some point, I don’t think, met so many amazing and amazing artists, musicians, writers, dancers, movers on the same night,” she said. .
She also sent a shout out to the musicians and event organizers and noted that her performance would not have been possible without their help.
“I have a lovely family of amazing people, but tonight I wanted to thank the Hollywood Bowl and the LA Phil for inviting me to play,” she said.
Aguilera also noted that the experience was particularly emotional for her, as she said: “I hope I have shed all the tears… I am crying.”
The What a Girl Wants singer also spoke about her youth and how her mother’s interest in older compositions affected her musical sensibility.
“This is the time of my life because my mom is a violinist … so I remember all those pictures of her playing the violin every night in our living room and being around classical music all my life”, a- she points out.
The hitmaker also said she was happy to work with classically trained musicians, as she was able to reflect on her past through her performance.
“I’m so inspired by the stories and the composers… there are elements like that in creative pieces that have influences and inspirations that I grew up loving that I have to include tonight,” she said. declared.
Aguilera then discussed her early inspirations as a performer and noted that a very specific film and her star inspired her to perform at the Bowl.
Specifically, she noted that The Sound of Music was “the first thing that ever spoke to me musically. I wanted to be Julie Andrews on the hills. Tonight is that moment for me! ‘
The singer is due to perform with Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic for the second time on Saturday night.
Before presenting the second show, Aguilera shared a video of the rehearsal sessions on her Instagram account.
The singer remained much more casual during the event, as she wore a white zip-up hoodie over a black long-sleeved t-shirt and matching sweatpants.
The performer seemed to get into her groove as she practiced with various musicians and backing vocalists before getting ready to take the stage.
She was also seen discussing the arrangements of her songs with the producers of the shows.
Aguilera then shared a video of her standing in front of the LA Philharmonic as they performed a new version of her 2002 track Beautiful.
The hitmaker notably donned a stylish pair of sunglasses while watching the musicians play.
