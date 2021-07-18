Glasgow: Indiana Jones actor takes on the autumn shoot in the streets of Glasgow





An actor in the new Indiana Jones film set in Glasgow overturned while performing a chase scene.

The untitled fifth installment of the adventure series has shut down parts of downtown in recent weeks, transforming buildings and businesses into late 1960s Manhattan and mimicking a parade for returning Apollo astronauts. 11.

But filming was abruptly halted as one of the actors suffered a spill while playing a scene and had to be seen by an ambulance team. The artist, whose name is not known, appears to be involved in a pursuit involving the character of Harrison Ford through the parade, when he bursts into a marching band of sailors. But the fall, which caught the attention of the medical team, was probably not in the script. A large crowd scene is filmed Thankfully, the affected actor is back on his feet before too long and waved to the crowd to report that he is not seriously injured. Prior to the spill, director James Mangold could be seen instructing the actor on his performance, running aggressively through the group – his face twisted in fake anger – and running with his arms in the air. At other points in Sunday’s shoot, a double of Ford’s body could be seen riding a horse and crossing a banner adorned with the words “a giant leap for mankind” – the phrase made famous by Neil Armstrong when he took his first steps on the moon in 1969. A body double of actor Boyd Holbrook was also seen as part of the motorcycle chase scene. The shoot has so far included several hundred extras. The other main stars of the film include Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones. Actor Harrison Ford’s stuntman was part of the scene Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was pictured on set Wednesday in Cochrane Street. Parts of the city center will be closed for several days until July 31 for filming, with “pedestrian traffic banned during ‘the action'” in some cases. Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload – or even move – on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street, among others. Filming will take place on Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street throughout the month. Vehicles will not be permitted to travel along the M8 Kingston Bridge exit ramp to Bothwell Street from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. between July 26 and 28.

