Julia ducournau won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, a remarkable achievement given that this is only his second feature film. As for its beginnings, Gross, his latest film is classified as a body horror film in which a victim of a traffic accident has sex with an automobile. Parisienne Ducournau is the second woman director to win the first prize of the festival, after Jeanne Campion in 1993 for The piano. Actors Adle Exarchopoulos and The Seydoux were also co-winners of the Palme with their director Abdellatif Kechiche for the cinema Blue is the warmest color in 2013. (Cannes is allowed to make rules on the fly like this, and that’s why Cannes is the best.)

Audiences coming to the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière to applaud the 2021 Cannes Film Festival winners also defied protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus during the busy 12-day event. (It is hard to imagine Brigitte Bardot or Marcello Mastroianni spit in a cup before a premiere.) The festival, which usually takes place in May, was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, the first such cancellation since WWII.

Jury President Spike lee blundered during the ceremony and announced the big winner first. When asked to read the first prize champion, he misinterpreted his line.

Earlier, Lee joked that he intended to be a benevolent leader during the judging process. I promised the guys on the jury that I would not be a dictator, that I would be a Democrat, but only up to a point! he said. The director and actor whose 2018 film, BlackKkKlansman won the Grand Prix (basically the second place prize) reminded the audience that if the jury is out four to four, it’s up to me.

His fellow jurors included the director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylne Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica hauser, Mlanie Laurent, director Kléber Mendona Son, actor Tahar Rahim, and Song Kang Ho, star of the winner of the Palme d’Or 2019 Parasite.

Daring Titanium was chosen from 24 films in competition (which represent less than a quarter of the films that debuted at Cannes this year). He triumphed over a class of world cinema heavyweights, including previous Palme winners such as Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Jacques Audiard, and Nanni Moretti, and the contenders back Paul Verhoeven, Wes anderson, Leos Carax, Sean Boulanger, and Mia Hansen-Lve.

Titanium this is the first time that a horror film has won the award, although the case can be made for the 1983 film by Shhei Imamura The Ballad of Narayama.

The ostensibly second Grand Prix was a (not unheard of) tie awarded to the Iranians Asghar Farhadi for A hero and Finland Juho kuosmanen for Compartment n ° 6. The jury prize, the bronze medal of sorts, was also a tie between the Israelis Nadav Lapid for Ahed’s knee and Thailands Weerasethakul for the Tilda swinton-LED Memory.

Best director went to Leos Carax for the musical Annette, written by Ron and Russell mael of the Sparks group and with Adam Pilot and Marion Cotillard.

The best actress was awarded to the Norwegian actress Renate reinsve for his work in Joachim Trierblack romantic comedy The worst person in the world. The best actor went to Caleb Landry Jones for Justin kurzels australian thriller Nitrame, making him the first X-Man to be so honored. Jones was Apparently so nervous on receiving the award he mumbled I can’t do it and left the stage. (After the year we’ve had, that seems relevant.)

Finally, the award for best screenplay went to Japans Ryusuke hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for Hamaguchis Drive my car, based on a 2014 Haruki Murakami short story.

