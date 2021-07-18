Britney Spears calls those who did not lend a hand when she “drowned”





In an Instagram post on Friday night, the singer, who won a legal victory earlier this week by securing her choice of lawyer in her guardianship battle, slammed those who spoke in favor of her victory in court but failed to help him earlier.

“There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who have never come forward for you post about your situation whatever it is and speak righteously for support … there is nothing worse than that !!!! like to say anything the most … did they even reach out to even lift me up at TIME !!! ??? How dare you go public that NOW YOU SUPPORT… did you reach out when I was drowning ???? Again… NO, ”Spears wrote. “If you are reading this and know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face publicly !!! If you are going to post something … please stop with the right approach when you are so far from fair it’s not even funny …. “

Spears did not specifically mention anyone by name in his post.

In a suite Instagram Post Saturday, the singer wrote a long post about the many videos she posts of herself dancing. In her caption, she wrote: “For those of you who choose to criticize my dance videos… look, I’m not going to be performing on stage anytime soon with my dad who manages what I wear, say, do or think !!!! I’ve been doing this for 13 years. I’d much rather share YES videos from my living room rather than on stage in Vegas where some people were so far away they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up having high grass contact all the time. “

She went on to write, “This guardianship killed my dreams.” In a hearing Wednesday, Spears called the guardianship she has lived under for nearly 13 years “fucking cruelty,” describing the severe limitations she lives in, such as not being able to get a cup of coffee. “If it’s not abuse, I don’t know what it is,” the singer said. Spears has said she wants her father, Jamie Spears, to be the co-curator of her esteemed $ 60 million estate accused of abuse. “I want to file a lawsuit against my father today,” Britney Spears told court over the phone at the hearing, sometimes bursting into tears. “I want an investigation on my father. Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new lawyer, on Wednesday urged Jamie Spears to voluntarily step down as curator. “It’s in the best interests of the Conservative,” Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, said outside of court. “We will act quickly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should resign voluntarily because it is in the best interests of the Tory.” Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, said in court that he would not resign. Another hearing is scheduled for the guardianship on September 29. Spears concluded his post on Friday with a message of support for others. “If you are reading this today and can understand… I’m sorry because I know what it is,” she wrote. “I send you my love !!!!

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/17/entertainment/britney-spears-instagram-post/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos