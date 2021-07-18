When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s idea of ​​selling Taimur for diaper ads: “Don’t be cheap” | Bollywood





Undoubtedly one of the most popular child stars today is Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Photos of the four-year-old go viral every time he leaves his home. Given his popularity, Saif had previously revealed that he had a few producers suggesting that Taimur should be included in his film promotions. However, Kareena Kapoor disagreed with the idea. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Kareena asked Saif not to be “cheap”. “Every producer I work with said half-jokingly, Haha can we put it on? With white in his hair (he sports salt and pepper hair in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put on rubber bands. In Hunter. , they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy, ”Saif said. “My wife said, don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur). I’m like, why not? Let’s sell him. Seriously, he’s out there on the internet anyway. I’m just using this. platform to tell if anyone has any good diaper ads or whatever … very reasonably priced … it’s unreasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And I don’t will not give him the money too. I am going to give him money for his studies, I am already giving it to him. And I will spend the rest, “he said, adding that he would spend the money on “Holidays in Switzerland”. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Crazy Photos of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan on Friend’s Birthday, See Here While Taimur has gained media attention, Saif and Kareena have chosen to keep their second son, Jeh, out of the limelight. The couple welcomed the little one earlier this year and it wasn’t until recently that his name was revealed. While Kareena had shared photos of the little one with Taimur, she has yet to take a good look at his face. Nonetheless, earlier this week, a few fan accounts shared photos from her upcoming book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which featured Jeh’s face.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-kareena-kapoor-rejected-saif-ali-khan-s-idea-to-sell-taimur-for-nappy-ads-don-t-be-cheap-101626615797330.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos