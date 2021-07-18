Which famous actor earned Brad Pitt’s respect by hitting him?

Connect with us

It seems like a funny way to gain respect …

Throughout Hollywood history, there has been only a small collection of actors who have been so successful that their names have become synonymous with the words movie star. In the modern era, there is no doubt that Brad pitt achieved this truly impressive feat.

The kind of actor who seems to have the Midas touch, when you look at Brad Pitts’ career, it quickly becomes clear that almost all of his movies have been big hits. On top of that, Pitt has proven time and time again that he has the acting talent to stand up to any of his peers. For this reason, Pitt has starred in several beloved films during his long career.

Considering all that Brad Pitt has accomplished, he has become a vaunted figure in Hollywood. With that in mind, it seems pretty obvious that when Pitt appears on a film set, most of those present find themselves competing for his attention to some degree. Still, it’s pretty amazing to learn that a pretty big star took the unconventional route of punching Pitt in the face to gain Brad’s attention and respect.

Intense Acting

When most people imagine what it’s like to make a movie, they probably imagine a group of actors lounging around and enjoying the attributes of celebrity when they’re not performing on camera. However, this is often not the case as some actors feel the need to engage in their roles in a unique way.

In order to give their best performances, some actors think they have to go to extremes to get into the minds of their characters while making a movie. For example, so-called method actors refuse to break up the character while they’re making a movie, even if they’re not in front of the camera and won’t be for hours or even days.

A unique filmmaking experience

In 2014, a war film titled Fury was released in theaters. A moderate success, the movie finally came and went without much fanfare, which is amazing since the movie starred Brad Pitt. Although Fury was a forgettable movie for many people, it seems clear that making the movie was anything but for the actors involved. After all, it has since emerged that some really amazing things happened on the set of this movie.

Although Brad Pitt was never known as a notable method actor, he was prepared to go to extremes during the filming of the film. Fury. According to subsequent interviews with Furies actors, filmmaker David Ayer asked the film’s main cast to swap shots on set every day.

Aside from professional fighters, most people aren’t tasked with fighting their coworkers at work. Despite this, the stars of Fury liked to fight daily as it helped bind them together as Shia LaBeouf spoke fondly of when he appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2014. It worked. It tied us together. You can’t say the same in a conversation with a bunch of boys in this kind of setting. The fight is really intimate. “

Hit a megastar

When he made an aforementioned appearance in 2014 on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Shia LaBeouf spoke about the fights that took place on the set of the film Fury. During the conversation, LaBeouf explained that Brad Pitt was really in the fights and the superstars’ only gripe was that people weren’t hitting him for real. “This guy went there like we’ve all been there. We were all fighting for his attention, and we all wanted him to like us, so neither of us wanted to be the guy who hit him real hard.”

At a red carpet event for FuryBrad Pitt had his own take on the Shia LaBeouf fight on set when asked which actor throws the biggest blow. While Pitt ultimately revealed that Jon Bernthal had an average punch due to his boxing training, Brad made it clear that he respected Shia LaBeouf’s fighting prowess. The Shiites have this weird little left uppercut that you have to stay away from, you have to watch that one. Hes squirrely, Hell take you out.

