Remembering ‘Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop’ Biz MarkieExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Rapper, DJ and pop culture figure Biz Markie passed away yesterday at the age of 57. A statement from a representative said, citing: “Biz has created an artistic legacy that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans,” concluding quote. Biz Markie was known as the clown prince of hip-hop, bringing a charming, quirky sense of humor to the genre. Andrew Limbong of NPR has that appreciation.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

TIM WESTWOOD: How did you get your name, brother?

BIZ MARKIE: Well, I was busy getting into trouble, and my name is Markie anyway.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Here’s Biz Markie speaking to UK DJ Tim Westwood. It’s 1988 and hip-hop as a genre is enjoying its relatively recent mainstream success. Markie’s big song at the time was “Vapors”.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “VAPORS”)

BIZ MARKIE: (Rapper) The meaning of that word definitely means that no one wants to be around when you’re down.

LIMBONG: It tells the story of how nobody wanted to make fun of him and his friends when they were standing – not the girls, not the other rappers, nobody. Now that he’s all grown up, well, all of a sudden …

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “VAPORS”)

BIZ MARKIE: (Rapper) But now they’ve changed without believing it. Yo, Biz, do you remember me from Noble Street, boss? We used to be downstairs at the time. It happens all the time. It never ceases to amaze.

LIMBONG: Here it is again in that 1988 interview.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

BIZ MARKIE: Everyone looked at me – underestimated me as a rapper. But then I sat down and wrote stuff for myself. And it’s more and more of a revenge thing, you know, as you put it in the face.

LIMBONG: This kind of wicked, comedic glee, along with the underdog attitude of self-mockery, is a common thread running through many of his songs, including his biggest hit, “Just A Friend” of 1989.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “JUST A FRIEND”)

BIZ MARKIE: (Singing) You have what I need. But you say he’s just a friend. And you say he’s just a friend. Oh, baby, you …

LIMBONG: Biz Markie was born Marcel Theo Hall in 1964 in New York. He made his way into hip hop through deejay and beatbox. And then he made a name for himself as a goofy rapper with his song Pickin ‘Boogers, which is exactly what it’s about.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “PICKIN ‘BOOGERS”)

BIZ MARKIE: (Rapper) So stick your nose up with a finger or two and pull out one or a crispy crew. Yo.

MARK ANTHONY NEAL: When he did an entire song called “Pickin ‘Boogers,” which is like – it’s unimaginable, you know, when we get to this gangsta rap era in the 1990s.

LIMBONG: Mark Anthony Neal is Professor of African American Studies at Duke University and has written a number of books on black pop culture. Neal says that while Biz Markie may have joked, his influence was serious.

NEAL: When you think about his impact, you know he would laugh and sing then. But, you know, 30 years later, you know, singing is now part of the toolbox to be a successful rapper.

LIMBONG: He also left his fingerprints on the music world.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “ALONE AGAIN”)

GILBERT O’SULLIVAN: (Singing) Still alone, of course.

LIMBONG: On his third album, Biz Markie sampled Gilbert O’Sullivan’s song “Alone Again, Naturally” without erasing it. O’Sullivan continued and won. A judge ordered Marki to pay $ 250,000 in damages and banned the label from continuing to sell the album. The sampling was never the same, as labels then began to devote resources to making sure everything was okay.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “LET ME TURN YOU ON”)

BIZ MARKIE: (Singing) That’s why I say, well, it makes me feel so good

LIMBONG: Like Biz Markie, he titled his follow-up album “All Samples Cleared”. Markie’s musical career never reached those early heights again, but he has remained a part of pop culture by appearing in various TV shows and movies. And, of course, each generation eventually finds out how contagious “Just A Friend” is. He told the Washington Post in 2019, it’s like the McRib sandwich, it’s like the flowers outside turning white on the bushes – it happens when it’s getting ready for spring. You appreciate it. Andrew Limbong, NPR News.

