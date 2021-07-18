HC to hear Vijay’s plea to file his appeal against single judges making scathing remarks against him on Monday





The waiver of the request was entered before the third chamber of the judges of the division MM Sundresh and RN Manjula.

A division chamber of the Madras High Court is due to hear a plea from actor C. Joseph Vijay on Monday to waive production of a certified copy of an order issued by a single judge recently dismissing his 2012 plea against the collection of head tax by the state government on a Rolls Royce Ghost car imported by him from England. The waiver of the request was entered before the third chamber of the judges of the division MM Sundresh and RN Manjula. It is only after the Chamber has waived the production of the certified true copy, that the preferred legal appeal by the actor against the verdict of the single judges would be numbered and registered to be heard by the same Chamber. . According to the rules of appeal, any appeal lodged with a division chamber must be accompanied by a certified copy of the order issued by the single judge. If this certified copy was not immediately available, appellants should prefer a waiver of the application and obtain court leave to file the appeal based on the web copy. The appeal rose to prominence as High Court Judge SM Subramaniam ordered the actor to remit the full head tax demanded by the trade tax department for the luxury car, as well as costs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF), and report compliance to him by June 28. Rejecting the summons of the actors pending in court for nine years, the judge criticized the actor for having filed a summons request to avoid payment of the head tax for the car in accordance with the tax of Tamil Nadu on entry of motor vehicles into local areas. law of 1990 and observed that the rich had to pay taxes quickly and on time. In addition, noting that the state depended on the collection of taxes from the rich to implement various social protection programs for the poor, the judge made a general observation that actors who present themselves as champions of social justice in their films escaped tax in real life and did not adhere to the laws of the land.

