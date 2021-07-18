



East Hollywood Cleanup hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Volunteers lead a public awareness campaign using The Way to Happiness precept “Protect and improve the environment”. Volunteers disposed of 390 cubic feet of garbage. The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles performs a community cleanup in East Hollywood. The litter that spoils the land and the water supply, the dead brush that invites fire, these are things we don’t need to contribute to and against which, in otherwise inactive times, we can do something about it. – L. Ron Hubbard LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – The 30 volunteers gathered at Church of Scientology of Los Angeles had one common goal: to make Hollywood brighter, happier, and more secure. Waste is not only an eyesore, it also has serious consequences: * It can reduce the value of properties.

* It has a negative impact on tourism and business.

* Litter is harmful to wildlife, pets and plants.

* And waste is often associated with increased crime. The illegal dumping of garbage on the streets of Los Angeles has increased by 450% in the past four years, according to a report by the LA Controller. The report stresses the importance of public awareness: the City does not do much to educate the public about the negative impact of illegal dumping, ”he said. would help. To help fill this void, the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is running a campaign based on “The way to happinessA common sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. One of its tenets is to protect and improve the environment. Mr. Hubbard wrote: Caring for the planet begins in its own front yard. It stretches across the area we travel to get to school or work. It covers places such as those where we picnic or go on vacation. The litter that spoils the land and the water supply, the dead brush that invites fire, these are things you don’t need to contribute to and against which, in otherwise inactive times, you can do something about it. After the volunteers collected and disposed of 390 cubic feet of trash, they handed out copies of “The Way to Happiness” to help build consensus on the importance of community participation on this important issue. At a local car wash, an employee recognized the volunteers and The Way to Happiness booklets and thanked them for what they were doing. Much like the manager of a local grocery store who said: If everyone did a little bit to help make things better, we would be in much better shape. The Church of Scientology regularly hosts cleanups in East Hollywood, and everyone is welcome to join. To find out when the next cleanup is scheduled, call the church at (323) 953-3200. The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is an ideal Scientology organization, configured to serve its parishioners as they ascend to spiritual freedom and serve as a resource for the entire community. He is featured on the Scientology Network in the program “In a Church of Scientology, available on DIRECTV 320, at www.Scientologie.tv and via Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, YouTube, and mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. The founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the ecclesiastical leader of the religion.

