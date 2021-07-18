Les Faces record new music | Entertainment





The Faces are recording new music. The Ooh La La group split up in 1975 and have reunited several times over the years since, but without the surviving members of the original lineup until Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones gave a charity show in 2015, a private concert in 2019 and a cameo appearance at the Brit Awards 2020. And now Ronnie has revealed that the trio that were originally joined in the supergroup by the late Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagan recorded together between sessions with Rolling Stones teammate Sir Mick Jagger. He said: I saw Mick [Jagger] here last week and Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] were here yesterday. Me and Mick made nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] reissue of Tattoo You. And me, Rod and Kenney recorded some new music for Faces. I’ve been at the forefront of some amazing rock’nroll projects over the past few weeks. The 74-year-old guitarist who is also working with former Stones band member Mick Taylor on a tribute album to blues legend Jimmy Reed is also a respected artist, but his main focus right now is music and he desperately trying to get back on stage. He told The Times Weekend magazine: I’m going through artistic phases where music is secondary, but right now I really want to go out and play. Rod previously revealed that he and Ronnie initially bonded over their big noses and love of fashion. He recalls: “We introduced ourselves. I said ‘Ello Nose’ and he said ‘Ello Nose’. We both had big noses. “I think what brought us together was our sense of dress – we both loved the style – and our unique sense of humor. “It has united us over the years.

