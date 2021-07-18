“God is real, he knows us”: actor Jon Voight says divine encounter put his life back on track

Longtime actor Jon Voight recently shared details about a time in his life when things weren’t going so well, but after meeting God he started to rethink his sense of purpose.

“I had a lot of problems at one point. I had a few problems and I was really in pain for a lot of reasons,” Voight said during a interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “My career was an influx then and a lot was going on back then. My relationship with my kids and my wife.”

Voight explained, “I was on the floor, I found myself on the floor saying, ‘It’s so hard. It’s so hard “… I said it out loud. And I heard in my ear:” This is supposed to be hard. ‘”

The 82-year-old said he stood up and briefly reflected on the incident, describing it as “a voice of wisdom, kindness, clarity… it resonates so much, that voice.

“At that time, I knew what it meant. I am not alone. Everything is known … I am known. This is what it meant to me. I felt this tremendous energy,” he said. -he declares. “Someone is supporting me. It’s like, don’t give up. There’s a purpose here. You have a way to go, son. And I felt good.”

Voight continued, “I’m not a person who really prays with the idea of ​​someone listening – until then. Now I know we’re covered. Everything we think about, everything we say… everything, you are known. As they say that God knows every bird that falls, so are we. We are all known. We are watched, helped and loved. And we are supposed to stand up and fight, do something, do what’s right … whatever it is.

“There is a purpose here and the purpose is to learn our lessons and grow. And what is the problem? Give to each other. Be there to help. The next morning I got up and said, ‘What have you got for me today?’

Voight said he turned on the radio and heard the lyrics to the song “I will build a staircase to heaven”, which he sang during the interview: “I will build a staircase to heaven with a new step every day.”

He explained that more unusual incidents occurred over the next few days.

“Things would happen to me, and then I was drawn to certain things from that point on and had many, many experiences, but that was the start. God is real, he knows us and is on our side. “

And he thinks that the implications of this experience were for him to “straighten out.”

He explained, “If I want to be a vessel for God, I better be cleaner than I was… I have to be a righteous man.

Voight said he has always had good role models throughout his life and praised both of his parents.

“My dad was a very righteous man, my mom and I had a lot of good people in my life. I just strayed a little bit and realized it at that point. So I’ve been working ever since to be a better guy. “

Hearing God’s voice inspired Voight to get back on track and become a better person.

“I’m afraid of the Lord … I understood it. I’m afraid to offend God. Because God is everything. God is love. God is all these beautiful things, beauty, everything. And how then “Can I live up to this? I need a lot of help. I think it’s the fear of the Lord. It keeps you on track,” he revealed.

Finally, Voight pointed out that his fear of God is shaped by a desire to be an honest and upright disciple of Christ who lives up to the standards set by Heavenly Father.

“It’s a fear of not being up to it… a fear of doing the wrong thing, of making a terrible mistake. So all of that, but I was a happier guy. -be not, but I’m happy.

