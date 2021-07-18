Local actor, 11, hits the mark in new Starz series





(WTNH) – From Hamden to Hollywood: A local seventh grader is making a name for himself as an actor and he’s starring in the new series coming out Sunday night on Starz. News 8’s Stephanie Simoni spoke to him. At just 11, Joshua Johnson is a pro at audition rehearsals and has just landed a role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. He can play the drums, model, act. And even has part of a speech accepting a loan actor award. He says playing is fun for him: “I love it. I like what I do.” He started at the age of five as a model for Hasbro and Target. Now he is acting. His mother, Tanya, said of her son: “I watch him on set when he is playing and I am both amazed and proud.” She adds that it has been a long road for Josh. He was born prematurely, just four pounds. “Josh has become the perfect kid for me,” exclaimed Tanya. Growing up, she said people encouraged her to get her to become a model. So she did. “I was really shy,” Josh explained. “But I had a lot of energy.” Although initially he preferred commercials, the screen came calling him. “When I had my first gig I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” Josh said. And now he’s playing in Book of Power III on Starz which begins Sunday evening. “You just have to read the bio and relate your feelings to those of the character,” Josh said of preparing for his role. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is there too. Josh couldn’t meet him, but still had a great time “It was fun on set. I really got to make new friends and they were really nice and they made me feel welcome… I’m so excited everyone sees me on the big screen. And with tutors ready, he assures us that his homework doesn’t slip. “I just have to concentrate and follow my work a lot.” Josh also has a movie coming out next year called Mr. birthday with Paramount.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtnh.com/entertainment-news/hamden-to-hollywood-11-year-old-local-actor-makes-name-for-himself-in-new-starz-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos