Shelley Duvall reveals why she left Hollywood 20 years ago





In one of the The brilliantmost memorable scenes, Jack nicholsonWriter gone mad ahead of his terrified wife Wendy, played by Shelley duvall. Jack is both creepy and comical as he threatens to hit [her] but Shelley, who hits him with a baseball bat as she walks up the stairs, holds on. Wide-eyed, trembling and crying, her terror pulses through the stage, which she and Jack have shot 127 times in three weeks. It was very hard. Jack was so good, so scary, Shelley said today. Shelley had no intention of being famous, but her large, expressive eyes and ability to wear her heart on her sleeve helped her build a career in Hollywood as an actress and producer. Then she disappeared for two decades. Shutterstock She reappeared in 2016 when Dr Phil’s show aired a rambling interview with Shelley and suggested she suffered from an untreated mental illness. I found out the kind of person he is the hard way, says Shelley, 71. (A spokesperson for Dr Phil said the show attempted to arrange hospital treatment for Shelley, who declined.) Today, Shelley lives in her native Texas with her longtime boyfriend, a musician. Dan Gilroy, 76. For locals, it’s a familiar sight driving his cluttered white Toyota 4Runner, chatting with friends, chain-smoking Parliaments and stopping at his favorite local haunts for a pastry shop. It’s a far cry from Hollywood, where Shelley accidentally landed in the 1970s. If I hadn’t got into show business, I would probably work in microbiology or metabolism, explains the star, who fell in love with science in fourth grade. Instead, she met director Robert Altman, who changed her life by putting her in his movie. Brewster McCloud in 1970. This led to other roles and opened the door to Hollywood’s A list. Her friend, actress Carol kane, took her to the gathering where she met Jack, her future costar in The brilliant. Warren beatty and director Roman Polanski were there too. It was not a party. They were just waiting for the basketball game to start, says Shelley, who remembers Jack as funny and charming, smart and interesting to talk to like all the men in this circle of friends. In the 1980s, Shelley became the successful producer of Fairytale theater, an innovative program for children. She was living with her current boyfriend, Dan, when the Northridge earthquake severely damaged their home in 1994. Trying to get financial help to fix it has become a huge burden. [It was] engineers one day, insurance the next, remembers Shelley, who moved to Texas hoping to start a new life as a painter. This new career has yet to materialize, but Shelley is not unhappy. Among her new friends are artist Ryan Obermeyer, who has helped her reconnect with people from her past, and Kristina Keller, a waitress. Here, says Kristina, we take care of each other and we take care of each other.

