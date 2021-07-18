Taskmaster actor Olga Kurylenko is open to MCU comeback





Black Widow was finally released this month and followed Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil war. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to more Nat stories than ever before, and finally got an answer to the mystery of “Dreykov’s daughter” that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has long teased. The Avengers. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler coming soon! It is revealed towards the end of the film that Taskmaster is Dreykov’s daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. The role was played by Olga Kurylenko who is best known for playing Camille in the James Bond film. Quantum of Consolation. Kurylenko recently spoke to Radar games and discussed his future in the MCU. “I don’t know, that’s a question for Marvel. They have to decide,” Kurylenko replied when asked if she would return as Taskmaster. “Of course I would, of course,” she added, coming back. Kurylenko also recently spoke with ComicBook.com and talked about his character’s future possibilities. “This is what is so exciting about her. There are so many directions she could take. She could go in so many different ways. And because there is a battle within her between good and evil. , and she has both and she is both, obviously she has the skills, but in the end, as you say, that spell is out of her and she is no longer under control. So there is that freedom. potential and it might go like that. Who knows? The thing is, it’s exciting. It could be anything. There’s a lot to explore. But the skills are indeed amazing and, yes, the character could, I mean, do a lot, ”Kurylenko shared. During the chat, she also talked about the challenges of the Taskmaster costume. “It took a while and I needed more than one person to help me. So there is no way to dress alone. So, yeah, that’s a big deal. sure, the makeup too. The first few hours of chair makeup were long because it takes a long time to do it all without giving the … spoiler-free, I’m not going to say it, but the whole thing is a lot of work, and that’s what’s so exciting. the end, the look of the end is really cool. I’ve never played a character, I mean, that cool, that complex. So it’s just very, very exciting “, shared Kurylenko. Black Widow is now in theaters and streaming on Disney + Premier Access. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

