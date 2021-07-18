Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor calls Karisma Kapoor her “backbone”, Randhir Kapoor reveals her unfulfilled wish | Bollywood





Actor Karisma Kapoor was seen performing on this weekend’s Indian Idol 12 episode as a special guest. As she was seen enjoying the performan songs of her film contestants, she was surprised by a video message from her sister Kareena Kapoor and their father Randhir Kapoor. In the video, Kareena Kapoor said Karisma Kapoor was her backbone. “She is someone who has been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I am grateful every step of my life to have a sister by my side. She is everyone’s angel. in the family, ”Kareena said in the video shared by Sony on their Instagram account. Randhir, on the other hand, wished Karisma and Kareena to participate in the musical show. He expressed his wish to see them sing on the show. “I am very happy that you came on my favorite show. And I would have been happy that you and Bebo sang songs in Indian Idol,” he said. “I have no complaints about your acting, you have gained a name and fame, not only for yourself but also for your family, you have advanced Raj Kapoor’s legacy through movies, but I would have been happier if you had been on Indian Idol, “he confessed. During his post, Randhir also shared the backstory for Karisma’s unique nickname, Lolo. He explained that he was a fan of Gina Lollobrigida and asked his wife, actor Babita, to give the nickname to Karisma. Babita immediately agreed. Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Rejected Saif Ali Khan’s Idea Of Selling Taimur For Diaper Ads: ‘Don’t Be Cheap’ During her appearance on Indian Idol, Karisma Kapoor revealed that she initially rejected Dil Toh Pagal because she was not sure she would dance alongside Madhuri Dixit. “Every heroine turned down the movie. The role came to me … it was a dance movie and that too to work with Madhuri Dixit, they said ‘No, how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji ! ‘ At first I also said no because it was a dance movie and dance competition with Madhuri Dixit. I said, “It’s not happening.” Then finally Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) told me the story. My mother said to me, “You have to rise to the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you have to do it. You work hard and you will shine, ”she recalls.

