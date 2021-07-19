Katie Hopkins to be deported from Australia imminently after visa cancellation | Australia News

The Australian government canceled Katie Hopkins’ visa after the far-right commentator bragged about breaking hotel quarantine conditions.

The cancellation was announced Monday by Home Secretary Karen Andrews and follows a decision by Endemol Shine Australia to cancel its contract to appear on Seven Networks Big Brother VIP. Hopkins will now have to leave the country.

Hopkins, 46, broadcast a live video of what she claimed to be a hotel room in Sydney on Saturday morning, describing the Covid-19 lockdowns as the biggest hoax in human history while joking about elaborate plans to break quarantine rules. In the Instagram video, which is no longer available, she said she was trying to scare security guards by answering her hotel door naked and without a mask.

On Monday, Andrews said Hopkins’ behavior was shameful, describing him as a slap in the face to all Australians currently in detention.

The fact that she bragged about violating quarantine was appalling, she told ABC News Breakfast.

Andrews confirmed that the Australian Border Force has now canceled her visa, saying it has acted quickly to do so.

We’ll get her out of the country as soon as we can sort it out. So I hope that will happen imminently.

Andrews sought to dismiss responsibility for Hopkins’ entry into Australia, explaining that while visa issuance is a federal responsibility, she actually entered the country with the support of a state government.

The minister said state governments ask the federal government quite regularly to admit people above hotel quarantine ceilings because there is an economic benefit to come to Australia.

So she came here on the basis of a potential benefit to the economy.

Acting Labor Party Home Affairs spokesman Andrew Giles rejected the defense, arguing that the federal government had allowed Hopkins to travel.

In fact, Katie Hopkins came to Australia because you allowed her, Minister Andrews. You made the decisions, no doubt knowing his horrible record. No one else, you. For once, go ahead and take responsibility. Don’t try to hide behind a business or state government. – Andrew Giles MP (@andrewjgiles) July 18, 2021

Australia’s immigration laws contain broad discretionary powers to deny entry to people whom the government considers to be of bad character. These were used to block the entry of conspiracy theorist David Icke and US whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

During the pandemic, Australia placed strict limits on the number of people allowed to quarantine in hotels. As of July, only 3,070 arrivals are allowed each week, as more than 30,000 Australians are stranded abroad seeking to return home.

When asked if the federal government granted Hopkins a visa because she was considered to be of good character, Andrews replied that she clearly wasn’t someone we wanted to keep in this country for a second. more than necessary.

Last year, Hopkins saw his Twitter account with 1.1 million subscribers permanently suspended for violating the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

Hopkins, who has been retweeted multiple times by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been taken down to keep Twitter safe, according to the social media platform.

She previously likened migrants to cockroaches and claimed that the photograph of a dead Syrian boy lying on a beach that sparked a wave of compassion across Europe was staged, while saying people with dementia should not block hospital beds.

On Saturday, Giles and Labor MP Josh Burns lambasted the Morrison government for allowing Hopkins to enter Australia.

It never should have happened, and now his behavior puts people at risk, Giles said.

Burns said Hopkins called Islam disgusting, migrants cockroaches and called for a final solution. How does she get a visa, let alone a place in quarantine against Australians?

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi described Hopkins’ admission to Australia as a new low as thousands of families remain separated from loved ones abroad.

The production company making Big Brother VIP, Endemol Shine Australia and Channel Seven rushed on Sunday to respond to the growing crisis, which threatened to eclipse the Tokyo Olympics broadcast that begins Friday at Seven.

Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not a Big Brother VIP, the network said. Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn his irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.