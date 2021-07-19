Hollywood star Emily Hampshire broke down in tears on date with Tinder after recent divorce





Emily Hampshire has revealed that she turned to Tinder after splitting from husband Matthew Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Hampshire broke down in tears at a date night on Tinder. The 39-year-old actress revealed that she turned to the dating app after breaking up with husband Matthew Smith, but the whole experience quickly turned into a total disaster. She recalled, “I was freshly divorced and probably not ready to go for it. Tinder was just released, so I started slipping. I see this guy with no tiger. And he looks clean and, like , employable and not a serial killer So like all the boxes: tick, tick, tick. “ The Schitt’s Creek star exchanged numerous messages with her date ahead of their first face-to-face meeting. However, Emily was pissed off as she prepared for her big night out. She told Us Weekly: “I can’t remember the full set because my memory tries to block that traumatic night out of my memory, but it involved like skinny jeans and spandex heels. “The only thing I hate more than these two things is the two together.” After sitting down at a table, Emily burst into tears and as her date tried to calm her down, her makeup rubbed off on the guy. Emily says she was pissed off as she got ready for her big night. Photo / Getty Images She remembers: “He laughed when the snot blew my nose out and gave me a hug. When he kissed me [with] his very clean white shirt, I basically left, like, a joker face print on his white shirt. “ Related Articles Emily admitted the date was a total disaster and she blames herself for the chaotic evening. She added: “I don’t know if it’s clear to you, but the worst part of this worst date is me.” Despite this, Emily kept in touch with the guy and they are now good friends. She said: “By now it’s years later, we’re laughing at the snot bubble. My very first Tinder date, Ari, is still my dear friend.”

