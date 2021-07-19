The wedding reception looks like the biggest celebrities in Bollywood.





Weddings or no weddings, we never really stop scrolling through photos of stunning brides for inspiration. And who better to turn to than the Bollywood divas themselves, who looked utterly gorgeous in their designer outfits. We might not always be able to afford these couture pieces from Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi, but we can always take inspiration from their impeccable style. So we’ve chronicled some of the best wedding reception looks over the past few years for you to check out. 1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram / priyankachopra At least one of the bridal looks has to be pastel, most brides say. If you’re of the same opinion, score Priyanka Chopras’ 3rd party look by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The set was dripping with pink and silver crystals, and the PeeCees diamond necklace complemented it really well. 2. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Image Credit: Instagram / sonamkapoor The Sonam Kapoors herringbone print Anamika Khanna creation is for brides who don’t like to stick to conventional bridal hues. Plus, Sonam decided to ditch a traditional dupatta and instead, styled a cape over her shoulder, looking utterly gorgeous. 3. Kajal Aggarwal Image Credit: Instagram / kajalaggarwalofficial Kajal had an intimate wedding last year and her choice for the reception was a nude lehenga dress by Falguni Shane Peacock. The body-hugging skirt accentuated her toned figure and gave a sexy touch to the whole look. Kajal finished the look with red chooda and sindoor. 4. Anushka Sharma

Image Credit: Instagram / viralbhayani For her wedding reception in 2017, Anushka wore a gold Sabyasachi lehenga that she paired with red bracelets and a diamond necklace. The actor tightened the dupatta to his waist with the Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger belt. For another reception look, a red banarasi sari won its approval vote. Image Credit: Instagram / sabyasachiofficial 5. Mira Rajput Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram / manishmalhotra05 Getting married in summer? Take inspiration from Mira Kapoors’ reception look which featured a blue and ivory lehenga from Manish Malhotras summer bridal wear. The diva took the minimal route when it came to accessories and added some stunning diamond pendants and an eye-catching ring. 6. Deepika padukone Image Credit: Instagram / sabyasachiofficial Deepika made the case for brocade sarees with her 2018 Bengaluru wedding reception look. DP wore the pale gold saree with an ivory long sleeve blouse. To complete the traditional look, she added heavy jewelry with an emerald choker and layered pearl necklace. Main image credit: Instagram / priyankachopra, Instagram / viralbhayani

