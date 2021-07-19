Entertainment
Bollywood actor Hema Malini visits Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir
Srinagar, Jul 18 (UNI) Bollywood actor and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hema Malini visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir’s central district of Ganderbal, official sources in Srinagar said on Sunday.
They said the BJP deputy arrived at Srinagar International Airport and went directly to pay homage to Kheer Bhawani Temple. “Hema Malini offered prayers at the temple and also interacted with locals as part of enhanced security measures,” they said.
They said security had been tightened along the road to the temple in the Tulmulla area of Ganderbal.
The temple is dedicated to the goddess Kheer Bhavani (Maharagnya Bhagwati) and is considered the holiest place of worship for the pundits of Kashmir. Every year, thousands of Kashmiri pundits visit the temple during Mela Kheer Bhawani which is celebrated on the occasion of Zyestha Ashtami. The number of worshipers, which declined after the Pandit community migrated by the early 1990s due to the eruption of activism, has subsequently seen a dramatic increase over the past decade.
Several times, rising bubbles have been observed, which form the mystical chakra on the surface of the water. Such a sacred and mysterious source is found nowhere else in India.
The spring, dedicated to the goddess Kheer Bhawani, has an irregular septagonal shape with its top called Pad (feet) to the east. The north and south sides are longer than the west side which is called Shir (Head). In the center of the sacred spring where a mulberry tree once stood, there is a marble temple that houses idols found at the time of the spring purification.
There are a lot of interesting stories related to this festival. One of them is that when Ravana was killed at the hands of Rama, the goddess Bhawani ordered Hanuman to transport her to Satisar-Kashmir with 360 Nagas.
Hanuman chose the site and installed the Goddess in the northern part of the valley. She became known as Kheer Bhawani or Ragyna Bhagwati because her favorite offerings consisted of rice cooked in milk and sugar, and all other forms of vegetarian diet.
There is also an interesting story about how this spring appeared among the people. It is said that a Brahmin named Krishna Pandit from the old city Habba Kadal had a vision in which he was informed by a Deva to offer Puja to Kheer Bhawani in the swamps of Tullamulla. The pandit was guided by a serpent through the marshy and marshy lands, until he reached the hollow trunk of a mulberry tree.
The pandit took the clue and after performing Puja poured out the milk he had brought for this purpose. This is how the sacred spring was discovered and known to the Kashmiris.
It is believed that the discovery of the sacred spring was made at Ashadha Saptami on the seventh day of the brilliant fortnight of June-July. Kashmiri Hindus come here every Ashtami – on the eighth day of the bright fortnight of each lunar month and the majority of Kashmiri Hindus consider Kheer Bhawani as their guardian goddess. The annual festival takes place on Jesht Ashtami (May-June) when pundits from Kashmir visit the place in large numbers to offer prayers to seek the blessings of the deity.
Devotees also flock to each Shukla Paksh Ashtami throughout the year and perform “hawans” to please the goddess. The historic Kheer Bhawani Temple was built by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1912 and later renovated by Maharaja Hari Singh. The deity of the goddess Ragyna is decorated in a small temple of white marble.
UNI ABS JW1818
Sources
2/ http://www.uniindia.com/news/north/bollywood-actor-hema-malini-visits-kheer-bhawani-temple-in-kashmir/2452250.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]