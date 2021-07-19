Kabir Bedi says Hollywood devastated him, but Italy and India resuscitated him

NEW DELHI: Hollywood is a famous sign on a hill, a word for American films, a symbol of fantasy for millions of people, but it devastated it, says veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Hollywood reminds Bedi of several of his overseas movies and TV shows, but he says they didn’t make him a star in America.

“Hollywood devastated me, Italy and India resuscitated me … What comes to my mind when I think of Hollywood? It’s a famous sign on a hill, a word for American films, a symbol of fantasy for millions. But it’s a clever illusion, “the actor wrote in his memoir” Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. ”

Published by Westland, the book takes readers through the ups and downs of Bedi’s professional and personal life, his relationships, including marriage and divorce, and his exciting days in film, television and the theater, in India, Europe and Hollywood.



He has appeared in films like “Octopussy” with Roger Moore as James Bond, “Ashanti” with Michael Caine, “The Thief of Baghdad” with Roddy McDowall and “The Beast of War” directed by Kevin Reynolds. Long roles in popular television series have included “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital”.

In the book, Bedi bares her soul and tells the stories closest to her heart.

“These are touching stories of turbulent times. Together they are the story of my tumultuous journey as an actor,” he says.

The book begins with Bedi mentioning how he left his hometown of Delhi because of the Beatles. He interviewed this iconic rock band as a freelance journalist with All India Radio on July 7, 1966 – an “exclusive one-on-one, Beatle-by-Beatle interview for 30 minutes” after much persuasion and almost a no. their manager. Brian Epstein.

Bedi was 20 at the time and the interview went well, but his biggest disappointment soon came. When he asked the radio workers for a copy of the interview, they could not find the tape. It turned out that they had recorded other programs during the recorded interview.

Bedi also talks about his friendship with Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi.

“We became friends at ‘Aunt Guba’s’, my first school in Delhi. It was a small Montessori-style school in a colonial mansion near Connaught Circus, run by a kind but changeable German, Elisabeth Guba,” recalls- he.

He also says that Rajiv Gandhi’s “astonishing rise to power” surprised him. “From an airline pilot with no political ambition, he suddenly became Prime Minister of India after his mother was murdered by his Sikh bodyguards in 1984.”

He then adds: “Over time, Rajiv has emerged as the hope of a new generation. India was thirsty for change.

He describes his relationship with Protima Bedi “as candidly as possible, with my own flaws” and also his time with Parveen Babi in great detail.

Of his many relationships, Bedi says he went from being one emotionally draining woman to another, with no break in between, leaving him no time for himself.

“People may think ‘how lucky’ to have one beautiful woman after another. I am the only one who knows the price I paid for being an impulsively emotional man,” he wrote.

The book also contains elaborate details of Bedi’s connection to Buddhism.

Her mother became a fully ordained Buddhist nun in 1966.

He says he saw the aura of the Dalai Lama when he met him once in Dharamshala, even from his mother’s guru, the Karmapa.

“They felt like enlightened beings. Buddhism’s emphasis on compassion and meditation is unmatched. Vipassana has given me ideas throughout my life after learning it as a monk in my childhood. “he said.

The book was started by actor Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Spirit Guide Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, joined Bedi in a conversation about spirituality, meditation, yoga, and designing her destiny.

During the discussion, Bedi spoke about his inner strength, his setbacks and losses, and his experiences as a Buddhist monk. Daaji explained in detail the heart meditation and its meaning in life. He offered advice on yoga and emphasized the importance of mental and emotional well-being.

Speaking about the fact that yoga is touted as a panacea, Daaji said, “Yoga has been misunderstood as a cure for all. It is not a cure for all. When practiced only on a physical level, yoga cannot impact your soul. Asanas and pranayamas only improve our physical health. They are part of yoga, not yoga itself. Our emotional, mental and spiritual selves are more important than our physical selves and, therefore, vital for holistic well-being.