Neon picks up “A Chiara” Directors’ Fortnight winner – The Hollywood Reporter





Closing a busy and successful Cannes film market, pioneering independent distributor Neon has secured the North American rights to Italian director Jonas Carpignano A Chiara, winner of the Label Europa Cinemas Cannes award from the Directors’ Fortnight for best European film. A Chiara is the last film in Carpignano’s Calabrian trilogy and the sequel to his 2017 feature film in Ciambra, which also won the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. The latest feature film focuses on a young female protagonist, delivering what Hollywood journalist‘s review called “arguably Carpignano’s most accomplished and touching film to date”. Written by Carpignano, A Chiara stars Carmela Fumo, Claudio Rotolo and Swamy Rotolo. The drama follows Guerrasio’s family and friends who come together to celebrate the 18th birthday of Claudio and Carmela’s eldest daughter. There is a healthy rivalry between the birthday girl and her 15-year-old sister Chiara as they go head-to-head on the dance floor. It is a happy occasion, and the united family is in great shape. However, everything changes the next day when the father disappears. Chiara begins to investigate, and as she gets closer to the truth, she is forced to decide what kind of future she wants for herself. Neon had two undeniably successful weeks in Cannes. The independent studio debuted in three films, winning their second consecutive Palme d’Or, following that of Bong Joon-ho Parasite in 2019, with Julia Ducournau Titanium. The company also created the Apichatpong play Weerasethakul Memory with Tilda Swinton, tied for the jury prize, and the anthology feature film The year of the eternal storm. Towards the end of the festival, Neon also acquired the audience favorite The worst person in the world by Norwegian writer-director Joachim Trier, who won the Best Actress award for star Renate Reinsve. Jeff Deutchman and Mason Speta negotiated the A Chiara contract for Neon with Fionnuala Jamison of mk2 Films. A Chiara is a Stayblack and Haut et Court production. The producers are Jon Coplon, Paolo Carpignano and Ryan Zacarias. Carpignano’s previous feature film in Ciambra, which was produced by Martin Scorsese, was Italy’s official entry into the 2018 Oscars. Neon’s next list includes Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, by Jamila Wignot Ailey, Céline Sciamma’s Little mom, and Jonas Poher Rasmussen To run away, executive produced by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

