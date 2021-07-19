Rubina Dilaik to make Bollywood debut with Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav-starrer Ardh

Rubina Dilaik is on a roll. She’s set to make her Bollywood debut now with composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut titled Ardh. The upcoming film will also star TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav alongside Rubina. Filming for Ardh is scheduled to begin in September this year. Not much is known about the feature film at the moment.

RUBINA DILAIK READY TO MAKE HER BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik gained immense fame. She is now tied up for the next film, Ardh. It will feature Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav alongside it. Film analyst Taran Adarsh ​​recently took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote: “RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT … Music composer #PalaashMuchhal – who becomes director with #Ardh – signed #RubinaDilaik for the film … #Palaash also signed #HitenTejwani for the project. .. #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav … Filming begins in September 2021. @Palash_Muchhal (sic). “

Check it out:

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT … Music Composer #PalaashMuchhal – who becomes a director with #Ardh – has signed #RubinaDilaik for the cinema … #Palaash also signed #hitenTejwani for the project… #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav… Filming begins in September 2021. Palash_Muchhal pic.twitter.com/Lla40JUNj8

taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2021

WHEN PALASH MUCHHAL ANNOUNCES HIS FILM

Ardh, which is a feature film, will be the first director of Palash Muchhals. Last month, on June 2, the music composer announced his film. He took to Twitter to share a photo with Rajpal Yadav and simply wrote: Everything is ready to start my next (sic).

Check it out:

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Everything is ready to start my next @rajpalofficial Of #direction #movie pic.twitter.com/SDn0wGXREq

Palash Muchhal (alaPalash_Muchhal) June 2, 2021

ABOUT RUBINA DILAIK

Rubina Dilaik is known for playing the role of Radhika in the television soap opera Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev. She reprized her role in the rest of the series. The actress is currently seen as Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Other work of Rubina Dilaik in the TV industry includes Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev … Mahadev and Jeannie Aur Juju.