Entertainment
Rubina Dilaik to make Bollywood debut with Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav-starrer Ardh
Rubina Dilaik is set to make her big screen debut now. She signed the first film by composer Palash Muchhal, titled Ardh.
Rubina Dilaik (center) will make her Bollywood debut alongside Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.
Rubina Dilaik is on a roll. She’s set to make her Bollywood debut now with composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut titled Ardh. The upcoming film will also star TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav alongside Rubina. Filming for Ardh is scheduled to begin in September this year. Not much is known about the feature film at the moment.
RUBINA DILAIK READY TO MAKE HER BOLLYWOOD DEBUT
After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik gained immense fame. She is now tied up for the next film, Ardh. It will feature Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav alongside it. Film analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote: “RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT … Music composer #PalaashMuchhal – who becomes director with #Ardh – signed #RubinaDilaik for the film … #Palaash also signed #HitenTejwani for the project. .. #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav … Filming begins in September 2021. @Palash_Muchhal (sic). “
Check it out:
RUBINA DILAIK MAKES HER BIG SCREEN DEBUT … Music Composer #PalaashMuchhal – who becomes a director with #Ardh – has signed #RubinaDilaik for the cinema … #Palaash also signed #hitenTejwani for the project… #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav… Filming begins in September 2021. Palash_Muchhal pic.twitter.com/Lla40JUNj8
– taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2021
WHEN PALASH MUCHHAL ANNOUNCES HIS FILM
Ardh, which is a feature film, will be the first director of Palash Muchhals. Last month, on June 2, the music composer announced his film. He took to Twitter to share a photo with Rajpal Yadav and simply wrote: Everything is ready to start my next (sic).
Check it out:
Everything is ready to start my next one @rajpalofficial Of #direction #movie pic.twitter.com/SDn0wGXREq
– Palash Muchhal (alaPalash_Muchhal) June 2, 2021
ABOUT RUBINA DILAIK
Rubina Dilaik is known for playing the role of Radhika in the television soap opera Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev. She reprized her role in the rest of the series. The actress is currently seen as Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Other work of Rubina Dilaik in the TV industry includes Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev … Mahadev and Jeannie Aur Juju.
