Over 1,000 daily new cases for 2 weeks, stricter virus rules in place nationwide





SEOUL, July 19. (Yonhap) – The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea fell slightly on Monday due to the reduction in testing over the weekend, but the daily number of cases remained above 1,000 for nearly two weeks. urging authorities to tighten the brakes on viruses across the country to contain the spread ahead of the summer holiday season.

The country added 1,252 cases of COVID-19, including 1,208 local infections, bringing the total number of cases to 179,203, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest figure was down from 1,454 on Sunday due to fewer testing over the weekend, but it marked an all-time high for a Monday in the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The number of daily cases has remained above the 1,000 mark since July 7 due to the resurgence in the greater Seoul area, and it has spread across the country despite the country’s vaccination campaign.

The country added another death linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,058.

The greater Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 51.34 million people, has become the hotspot of the virus due to continued infections in a variety of settings including schools, workplaces, restaurants, gyms, department stores and entertainment venues.

Over the past week, more than 30% of new cases were nowhere to be found and the reproduction rate, which refers to the number of people a single patient can infect, has risen to 1.32, further complicating efforts anti-virus.

Health officials have expressed concern over the rapid spread of the more transmissible delta variant, first identified in India, which accounted for 34% of new cases over the past week.

In response to a surge in the number of new cases in non-capital areas, health officials have tightened virus restrictions to limit gatherings of more than four people across the country, which is effective for two weeks from Monday.

As of last week, the Seoul metropolitan area has been subject to the highest level of four-level distancing measures, which ban gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and impose a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants, cafes. and places of entertainment.

Ahead of the peak summer season, the southern resort island of Jeju increased its social distancing to Level 3, and the eastern coastal city of Gangneung implemented the most stringent distancing measures to cope with the increase in new cases. among travelers.

A total of 16.1 million people, or 31.4% of the country’s population, have received their first COVID-19 vaccines, and 6.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, KDCA said.

On Monday, health officials began distributing the first Pfizer vaccine to high school students and teachers across the country as part of efforts to prepare for the national college entrance exam scheduled for mid-November.

Of the newly confirmed national cases, 413 were from Seoul, 336 from surrounding Gyeonggi Province and 62 from the western port city of Incheon.

The southeastern port city of Busan and surrounding South Gyeongsang Province have each reported more than 60 cases.

Imported cases amounted to 44, including 13 from Indonesia and seven from Turkey.

The total number released from quarantine after fully recovering was 159,630, up 677 from the previous day.

The number of critically ill patients rose to 185, down two from the previous day.

