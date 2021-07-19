Entertainment
‘Fun Fair’ starts Tuesday at West Union | Oelwein daily register
WEST UNION The 168th annual Fayette County Fair, which takes place July 20-24, promises to offer plenty of entertainment, lots of cattle, lots of food and, according to Fair Board Chairman Kevin Converse, lots of fun. of pleasure.
I call our fair the funfair, he said. Some people say it’s cheesy or a childish phrase, but for me, that means a week in the year where you can try to put all the issues aside and just have fun. The Fair Board prides itself on providing the most fun at the lowest cost.
He went on to reflect on how last year’s fair had barely become a reality.
Looking back on last year and looking forward to this year, I remember how different our world is today. Last year we discovered that we take a lot of things for granted. We have been forced to assess what is really important in our lives. Last year because of all the uncertainty and how some people tried to shut down our fair. It was the first time in 15 years on the board, and in six years as chairman, that much of the fair was not fun for me or my fellow board members. For this reason, the entire board of the show has been very motivated to make this the biggest and the best show that all of us have attended.
Converse added that while this year’s fair won’t have the restrictions it had last year, many of the common sense strategies we used last year; cleaning, disinfection, additional staff, will continue this year.
It makes sense and gives all participants a better experience, he said.
Based on current concert ticket sales, Converse says it will be the biggest concert in 20 years. Gary Allan will headline the concert on Saturday July 24th. The opening acts include Sara Evans and the Cory Farley Band. Entertainment starts at 6.30 p.m.
This is where you need to be to have the most fun on Saturday July 24, guaranteed. Our demo derby set records for number of cars in 2020 and will be just as important this year. Thursday night school bus races will be family fun at its best and Wednesday night races will be hosted by one of the best dirt track teams in the country.
The Fayette County Fair begins Tuesday. The 4-H showroom will be open from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The schedules of events and competitions are indicated below:
COMMUNITY / ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Beginning of the barbecue contest at 8 a.m., bandstand
Midday. Free children’s games with the queen candidates, Country School
2 p.m. Reading of stories with queen candidates of the fair, Country School
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free makeup with the queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4:00 p.m. Judging of the barbecue contest, bandstand
4 p.m. Mr. Nick making balloon sculptures for children, bandstand
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Free will gift: watermelon, sweet corn and pork burgers, Bandstand
5.30 p.m. Opening ceremony, Kiosk
6 p.m. Queen’s Coronation and candidates will auction pies, bandstand
9:30 p.m. Light parade with local firefighters, at dusk, Grandstand
1:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Bob Bohms Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Storytelling with the queens of the fair, Country School
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free make-up with the queens of the fair, Commercial hall
7 p.m. Hot Laps race; 7:30 p.m., Fayette County Fair race, both in the grandstand. Cost, $ 15; 5 years and under free entry.
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free Veterans Breakfast, Dance Pavilion
1:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Bob Bohms Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Storytelling with the queens of the fair, Country School
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free make-up with the queens of the fair, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. School bus races, grandstand. Cost, $ 10; 5 years and under free entry.
1:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Bob Bohms Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Storytelling with the queens of the fair, Country School
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free makeup with the queens, Commercial Hall
7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand. Cost, $ 10; 5 years and under free entry.
9h00 Tractor ride Tractorcade, Tribune
1:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Bob Bohms Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Storytelling with the queens of the fair, Country School
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free makeup with the queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
5:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Gary Allan concert with special guests Sara Evans and Cory Farley Band, grandstand. Advance tickets at Unionland Feed and Food Market, 108 S. Walnut St., West Union, 563-422-5022 and online at Midwestix, https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/gary-allan-sara-evans-fcf2021/listing. Grandstand seats and standing tickets at the edge of the track are still available.
9 a.m. Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
12:30 p.m. Meat Goat Show, Stephens Building
2:30 p.m. Clover Kids Sheep and Goat Shows, Stephens Building
3 p.m. Breeding sheep market and show, Stephens Building
5 p.m., Club kiosk judgment, Static exhibition hall
8:00 a.m. Pig Show, Stephens Building
12:30 p.m. Show of broilers and poultry, hen house and hen house
3 p.m. Rabbit show, henhouse and henhouse
9 a.m. Farm and Market Beef Show, Stephens Building
9 a.m. K-3 Children’s Day Camp, Static Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. Dairy Products and Dairy Goats Exhibition, Stephens Building
2 p.m. Clover Kids Graduation ceremony, Dance Pavilion
3 p.m. Auction, Pavillon de la danse
8 am to 2 pm Entry registration for pastries and canned goods in open class; 3 p.m., judgment, static exhibition hall
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration of the Open Class Pickle contest, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Aunt Beas Pickle Contest Judging, Bandstand
9:00 a.m. Open Class Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
Sources
2/ http://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/oelwein_daily_register/fun-fair-begins-tuesday-in-west-union/article_bc4180e6-6e6c-53d5-9af5-ace1b22f8328.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]