Model-turned-actor Sahil Saggu talks about his enthusiasm for working in music videos and his Bollywood film debut

When it comes to the modeling industry, many of them would easily name any female top model. But we all know that there are a lot of talented and good looking men who also walk the ramp and make people turn pale. Lots of men also invest their time and money to buy the best fashionable clothes that would grab everyone’s attention. One of those young dreamers who made people’s hearts beat faster is Sahil Saggu. In addition to his charm as a model, he also reigns in hearts as an actor.

Sahil Saggu enjoys both – modeling and acting. He has participated in many big shows and events where he has walked the ramp as a model. In the Punjabi industry it is already a success. Slowly, he also opens the doors of Bollywood. After all, we need more talented Punjabi Mundas like Diljit Dosanjh, right?

The actor-model has worked extremely hard to achieve his goals. Sahil Saggu says it seems classy to people that the models have a good physique and that we wear good clothes. But we have to work hard and eat well to stay in shape. As good as the industry is, you need to be extra careful and have healthy habits that don’t affect your physical health in any way.

Speaking of his acting career, he has already left a big impression on people with the Dil Torh Da music video. The song is sung by Dr. Mani in which Sahil Saggu appears. He looks beautiful and spellbinding in every frame that he appears. Now it’s time to feature in some Bollywood projects!

Speaking of his journey so far and his Bollywood dreams, Sahil says, “I also love being a model and an actor. But I can’t wait to enter the Bollywood industry. I have been approached for some films and clips. Once I finalize something, I will definitely make an announcement.