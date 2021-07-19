Javier Bardem’s mother, Spanish actress Pilar Bardem dies at 82





Veteran Spanish actress and activist Pilar Bardem, mother of Oscar winner Javier Bardem, has died of complications from a lung disease unrelated to COVID-19. She was 82 years old. According to Deadline, the Goya Prize-winning actress, known for her work in Spanish theater, television and cinema, died at Ruber Hospital in Madrid on Saturday. In a statement written in Spanish, Pilar Bardem’s children – Monica, Carlos and Javier – thanked fans and supporters of the veteran for showering her with love throughout her life. We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away. She left in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family. We know the love and admiration that many felt for her, in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and a fighter who has always been in solidarity. We truly appreciate this love for our mother with all of our hearts. Thank you on behalf of her children, Carlos, Monica and Javier, “reads the statement, shared by Carlos on his Twitter page. To the global audience, Pilar Bardem is best known for her work in” Nadie hablara de Nosotros Cuando hayamos muerto ” (‘No one will talk about us when we’re dead’), which has won eight Goya Awards, including her best -supporting actress nods. She was also known for her political and social activism, including campaigning to improve conditions for actors and against the 2003 war in Iraq. Javier Bardem’s wife, actor Penelope Cruz, who worked in four films with his stepmother – ” Entre Rojas ”, ” Live Flesh ”, ” Don’t Tempt Me ”, and documentary ” Hecuba, a Sueno of passion ” – also paid tribute to the veteran of cinema with a photo of ” Live Flesh ” by Pedro Almodovar. “My dearest Pilar, I look at this picture and I wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told about all the wonderful plans that fate had in store for us beyond the big screen right now,” she said. written. “You have always been so kind to me. I couldn’t have dreamed of having a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, grandchildren, family and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for always standing by the side of those who needed it most and for raising your voice against injustice, “added Cruz. Actor Antonio Banderas said Spanish theaters and films have lost a “revered” artist. Bardem has passed away. The stages and cinemas in Spain have lost a revered actress. My heart is with his family during this difficult time. A big hug for Carlos, Monica and Javier, ”he wrote on Instagram. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

