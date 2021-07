BTS leader RM reacts as Indian army dedicates Ek Villain’s Humdard to him: “Heaven is here”

BTS frontman RM responded to a post on Weverse, containing the lyrics to Ek Villain’s song, Humdard. An Indian fan had shared a long note to the South Korean rapper and dedicated a few lines from the Bollywood song to him. The sonf features Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and was sung by Arijit Singh. The Indian BTS fan shared a few lines from the song and included them in her note to RM. The lyrics were: “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat trans ab aur kya hogi ye jahaan) force, gained hope from them. Regardless of the obstacles encountered, I find my security in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be paradise) “. Responding to the last line, RM said, “Heaven is right here,” with a purple heart emoji. While her response left the Indian fan moved, several other Indian BTS fans also shared their reactions on Twitter. 210718 Namjoon Weverse : beautiful letter telling Joon his smile gives them strength, how he is a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

: Heaven is right here .. ~~~~@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 – alex (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021 “Someone wrote humdard from the lyrics of ek wicked ke on weverse and NAMJOON replied ???????????????” asked a fan. “We had another exclusive BTS interview in India!? !!! and before that, namjoon responded to mundane lyrics … INDIAN ARMYS WE ARE SO BLESSED TODAY,” another fan said, referring to BTS interview with Hindustan Times. “I’m crying because Namjoon really sang Humdard’s last line to us, it’s so amazing, please don’t talk to me for 738292 business days, I’ll cry,” said a third fan. Also read: Enter BTS leader’s new studio RM in the HYBE building which replicates its cool, modern vibe This year, BTS members have addressed their Indian fans on several occasions. During their recent interaction with HT, the group was asked if they were ready to visit India for a tour. Jimin replied, “If it is safe for us to see each other and the opportunity presents itself, of course we would love to play in India.” Jin added, “We can’t be grateful enough for you to listen to our music. We really hope the situation will improve soon. Please stay strong and we hope you will have energy while listening to our music. music!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/bts-leader-rm-reacts-as-indian-army-dedicates-ek-villain-s-humdard-to-him-heaven-is-right-here-101626623219416.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos