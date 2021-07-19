Satyadev on being a part of Ram Setu: It’s the best start in Bollywood in terms of where I’m placed

Telugu actor Satyadev has gathered a good number of fans, especially over the past year. Now he’s gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starring “Ram Setu,” and he says exploring Hindi films has always been on his mind.

Although he is low-key about his character, Satyadev is comfortable telling the story of how the big-budget Hindi project came about.

“It came out of nowhere. I didn’t even put my profile up there, and it landed on my lap. It’s a really good role. Not much is happening and we don’t even realize that it goes and that’s how my Bollywood debut went. I would say it’s the best start in Bollywood in terms of where I’m placed. I see this as the best opportunity to explore cinema Hindi, ”he told IANS.

The actor adds, “It’s always been part of the plan. I really wanted to explore Hindi cinema and indeed all languages. That’s how I see it and Hindi was definitely on my plate. to be honest i personally feel things happen to you because you have a thought lying around somewhere to get them in. my predominant thought was always to explore bigger markets, different movies in malayalam, telugu, hindi and kannada. Hindi was always there in my mind. “

While Wikipedia mentions another Hindi film as his debut, the actor points out that Abhishek Sharma’s “Ram Setu” is his first. However, he does give some anecdotes about another project, which could have been his Hindi debut.

“I made a movie in Afghanistan and it should have been my first Hindi movie, but unfortunately the movie has stalled. Now I’m happy it’s ‘Ram Setu’,” he says. Satyadev has completed the shooting of his next Telugu film “Thimmarusu” and is preparing for its release, while he is halfway through the filming of “Godse”.

The actor wants the world to watch his movies, as he says: “Any actor you ask he would love to be a part of movies all of India would watch, be it a Telugu movie or any movie. You want people to watch your work. As an actor, you want people to recognize the work you do. It gives you the satisfaction that “my movie is watched by so many people.” I wouldn’t qualify my job to be pan-Indian, but I’d rather like the whole world to watch it. ” However, he is aware of the change in the film industries across India.

“Thanks to ‘Baahubali’ and other films, I can think of the reason why the pan-Indian film happened. Previous dubs were happening, but now people are making sure they are doing it too. specifically for other languages. They create sets to match other languages ​​as well. Previously, there was only Tamil and Telugu. The actors never spoke Telugu, but the atmosphere was familiar, ” explains Satyadev.

Read also | Satyadev’s Timmarusu which will be released on July 30; First Telugu film to hit theaters after lockdown