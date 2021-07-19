In June, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Ajay Devgn would be paid the staggering sum of Rs. 125 cr for his digital debut Rudra the edge from the dark. Now we hear that the director of the show is being paid a much smaller amount as compensation. According to reliable sources, Rajesh Mapuskar is paid Rs. 4 cr to direct season 1 of the show.

Ajay Devgn making his digital debut is big news and has obviously caught the attention of major streaming giants, so paying Rs. 125 cr for Rudra was pretty obvious, a well-placed source says. Speaking also of the remuneration of Rajesh Mapuskars for the production of the show, continues the source, Rajesh receives a sum of Rs. 4 cr for having directed the first season of Rudra. Ask the source why this glaring difference and he adds that writers and directors usually don’t get their share of adulation. It’s usually the top stars who get the monetary payoff, because more than a director, it’s the names of the actors that move a serial movie forward.

As for the show, Rudra on the edge of darkness is considered a dark, grainy crime drama series that brings together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters, making it a staple for fans of thrillers and crime dramas. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and coming soon to Disney + Hotstar VIP, the show is an Indian adaptation of the hit BBC Luther series starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson.

