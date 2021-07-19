Mika Singh’s car breaks down at 3 a.m. in the Mumbai rains, and hundreds of people come to his aid. Watch the video | Bollywood





Hundreds of people turned out to help singer Mika Singh on Sunday night after his car broke down in heavy rain. A video shared by a paparazzi account showed a large crowd gathered in front of Mika’s car – a Hummer – and ended with him expressing his gratitude to the audience. Mika Singh was joined by Akanksha Puri, and earlier posts shared by the singer on Instagram suggest they were returning from a wedding. The video begins with a man speaking off camera. He said: “Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (when Mika’s car breaks down, it is the number of people who show up to help him in the city ​​of Mumbai). “ The man then walks over to Mika and Akanksha, who are sitting in the car, and asks for comment. “Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)”, the singer said, applauding them. The crowd applauds and the man recording the footage adds: “Raat ko 3 baje guys (it’s 3 am).” Mika and Akanksha were supposed to be dating. In fact, there was speculation that they exchanged rings. “Mika and I have known each other for over 12 years now, he is more like family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond! But definitely we are not engaged and we have no such projects! ”she told a major daily in April. She added: “I know our fans love to see us together, but sorry that doesn’t happen.” Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Says After Mika Singh Controversy His Mother Told Him “I Would Like You To Die When You Are Born” Mika also made headlines recently when he got into a public feud with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan. They then took out pieces of diss against each other.

